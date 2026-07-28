Six Intriguing USC Freshmen on Offense Heading Into Fall Camp

USC has an impressive freshman class that is set to take part in fall camp, but the focus of this article will not be on freshmen that are widely expected to be starters or have a significant role in the offense from day one.

So, no tight end Mark Bowman or receivers Trent Mosley, Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and Boobie Feaster. Instead, the focus is on freshmen is on that next crop. Players that could end up being key depth pieces.

Jonas Williams, Quarterback

USC Trojans freshman quarterback Jonas Williams | USC Trojans on SI

Freshman quarterback Jonas Williams on the younger side for his grade but his maturity is a quality that offensive coordinator Luke Huard pointed to in the winter and spring that has stood out about him.

Last season, freshman Husan Longstreet was Jayden Maiava’s backup. Longstreet has since transferred to LSU, so, does Williams step into that role this season. The Lincoln-Way East (Ill.) product and No. 7 quarterback according to 247Sports will continue batting sixth-year senior Sam Huard in fall camp.

“I expected him to come in and compete and work really hard at it," Huard said. "I think the one thing I've said before was different than some of my experiences in the 20 plus years I've been doing it. He didn't really hit a freshman wall in his first spring, a lot of guys do because everything starts stacking up.

“He really plowed through it and got better every day, and came prepared and ready to work, and definitely excited about where he's at and excited about him.”

Deshonne Redeaux, Running Back

USC Trojans freshman running backs Shahn Alston and Deshonne Redeaux | USC Trojans on SI

Deshonne Redeaux missed some time in the spring with an injury but when then the No. 4 running back according to Rivals was on the field, he made a strong impression.

“He did what we saw him do on his high school tape,” said running back coach Anthony Jones. “He was explosive playmaker in high school, and he did that just right here on the college campus as well.”

Redeaux has the traits to become a three-down back at the collegiate level. He’s a strong runner between the tackles with elite footwork and short area quickness and a burst in the open field. The local star is solid in pass protection and can be a dynamic receiving threat out of the backfield.

He will continue to battle in camp to be the No. 3 running back behind Waymond Jordan and King Miller.

Shahn Alston, Running Back

Sep 7, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Utah State Aggies during the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Freshman Shahn Alston, the No. 8 running back according to Rivals, was the second four-star running back the Trojans signed in the 2026 class

The 5-foot-10, 220-pound Alston is a thicker back that runs with power between the tackles but also has wiggle and a burst at the second level. Jones was highly complementary of the Ohio natives work ethic during winter workouts.

Alston was able to get a lot of reps in the spring with multiple running backs being limited. The Trojans learned the importance of running back depth a year ago and Alston will provide it in 2026. He is competing with Redeaux and redshirt freshman Riley Wormely to be the No. 3 back in the fall.

Tron Baker, Receiver

USC Trojans freshman receiver Tron Baker | USC Trojans on SI

Tron Baker was the Trojans first commit in the 2026 class. As a freshman at Los Alamitos (Calif.), he played alongside former receiver Makai Lemon when he was a senior before finishing his high school career at Sierra Canyon (Calif.).

Baker shined the second part of spring practice and drew lofty admiration from coach Lincoln Riley and former All-American receiver Mike Williams. USC has a number of talented freshmen receivers on the roster and Baker has been making a name for himself.

The Trojans are expected to use more receivers in the rotation this fall and Baker is someone to keep an eye out for.

Breck Kolojay, Guard

(#43) Breck Kolojay, OL, 6'6, 317 pounds, for the white team, Class of 2026, during IMG's Academy Pro Day held at IMG's football field in Bradenton, FL on Thursday, Feb, 27, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

USC returns all five starters on the offensive line, but Breck Kolojay is one of two freshmen that would most likely force them to do some reshuffling. Kolojay is physically developed at 6-foot-7 and 320 pounds. He’s a classic Big Ten guard with his demeanor and physical presence.

“Breck is very talented guy. Physically, very far along for a freshman,” said offensive line coach Zach Hanson. “To be able to come and do some of the things that he did early on were really impressive. He's got all the makeup, and he's exactly who we thought he was going to be too so he's going to be exciting.”

The big question is what happens with Tobias Raymond. Does he remain at left guard or move to center during the season? Alani Noa has been a two-year starter at the other guard spot. Kilian O’Connor earned the starting center position last fall camp but battled a knee injury throughout the season that forced him to miss an extended period of time and kept him out in the spring.

Keenyi Pepe, Offensive Tackle

(#44) Keenyi Pepe, OL, 6'7, 330 pounds, for the white team, Class of 2026, during IMG's Academy Pro Day held at IMG's football field in Bradenton, FL on Thursday, Feb, 27, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kolojay’s roommate at IMG Academy, Keenyi Pepe, is the other freshman offensive lineman that could shake things up. The 6-foot-7, 330-pound five-star recruit was rated as the No. 1 tackle according to 247Sports. Pepe can play left or right tackle.

“Pepe is an interesting combination of size and power that a lot of time it takes years of a college offseason to develop but he’s an athletic guy too,” Riley said “He’s not heavy footed, he’s smart, he’s been in here a lot, he’s worked hard to study it.

“He’s getting more and more confident each day and as he gets more confident, we’re going to see those physical gifts that he has translate more and more to the competitive situations. Each day you can tell it’s a little bit better. He’s got a bright future and he’s one of those guys with his ability as soon as the light comes on he’ll be hard to keep him off the field.”

USC returns junior Elijah Paige, who has started 20 games at left tackle over the past two seasons and redshirt sophomore Justin Tauanuu, who started one game at left tackle and 12 at right tackle last season.

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