Six Second-Year Players Key to the USC Trojans' Success

The USC Trojans freshman class has garnered much attention the last year and a half.

While their 2025 recruiting class doesn’t have the same notoriety, it’s the group of second-year players that will be essential to the Trojans success this season.

Tanook Hines, Wide Receiver

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) runs with the ball during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Sophomore receiver Tanook Hines is one of two receivers on the Trojans roster that has caught a pass from quarterback Jayden Maiava in a live game. The other one is redshirt sophomore Zacharyus Williams, who caught just three passes in 2025.

Despite enrolling in the summer, Hines made an immediate impression in fall camp and started alongside Ja’Kobi Lane and Biletnikoff Award winner Makai Lemon, both of whom were selected in last month’s NFL Draft. Hines’ breakout performance came in late November when he reeled in six receptions for 141 yards and a touchdown against Oregon. In the bowl game, Hines caught six passes for 163 yards.

"He stepped up and made some really good plays. He was awesome and made some tough, competitive plays down the field," Riley said after the bowl game. "I think he gained a lot of confidence after the Oregon game and kind of the show we put on in that game."

"It was fun to see him rise up in that moment and kind of assume that role. He was pretty unguardable tonight, to be honest. The only times they really guarded him is when they tackled him. He did a great job. He's going to be a hell of player here."

Hines is a budding star in college football who steps into the No. 1 receiver role for USC in 2026.

Jahkeem Stewart, Defensive Tackle

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive end Jahkeem Stewart (4) reacts after a defensive play against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Originally the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2026 class, sophomore defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart was a highly sought-after recruit in the 2025 class. USC landed the New Orleans native, who proved to be worthy of the hype.

Stewart finished second on the team in tackles for loss, which earned him Freshman All-American honors last season. And he did so, playing the entire season with a stress fracture in his foot and graduating high school a year early.

The 6-6, 295-pound Stewart has an elite blend of size, power and quickness. With a full season of experience, after not playing in a live game for two years, and at full strength, the expectation is that Stewart begins to blossom into a player who looks like a sure-fire first-round draft pick in a couple of years when he’s eligible.

Stewart trained with coach Brandon Jordan, a pass rush specialist, ahead of return to USC for summer workouts. His progression in year two will be a big determining factor in what kind of defensive front the Trojans will have in the fall.

Alex Graham, Nickel

USC Trojans redshirt freshman defensive back Alex Graham | USC Trojans on SI

When redshirt freshman defensive back Alex Graham walked onto the practice field for spring practice in early March, he had noticeably added muscle from when last season ended in late December.

Expectations are high for Graham in year two. The Detroit native was a massive pickup for the Trojans on the first day of the early signing period in December 2024 when they flipped the four-star recruit from Colorado. He was an immediate standout from the jump.

Graham was slated to start at nickel as a true freshman before an injury ahead of the opener kept him out for the first half of the season. When he made his collegiate debut against Michigan in early October but did not appear in another game until a pair of injuries in the secondary against Iowa in mid-November thrust him into the lineup for the rest of the season.

He gained valuable experience, appearing in five games, and was still able to redshirt. The nickel spot has become a premium position in football because of its importance in defending the run and pass against spread offenses, and the Trojans have a rising star in Graham.

“Alex has a great work ethic, got a pro approach,” said safeties coach Paul Gonzales. “I like being around that every day, so I'm just excited for him and his development, what we've done so far and how we can continue to build that this summer.”

RJ Sermons, Cornerback

USC Trojans redshirt freshman cornerback RJ Sermons | USC Trojans on SI

Long, athletic and technically sound. Three key characteristics in a cornerback and how you would describe redshirt freshman cornerback RJ Sermons.

When Sermons reclassified last May and enrolled at USC later that summer, the plan was clear. Instead of playing his senior year at Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.), the former five-star recruit would spend the 2025 season developing behind the scenes with cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed and strength and conditioning coach Trumain Carroll.

The Trojans kept him involved by having him travel for every road game and go through the normal routine as any other player, even though he never took a single snap. Fast forward and those efforts have paid dividends for the 6-1, 195-pound Sermons.

“It was huge. He turned from a boy to a man, not just in the way he looks, in the way he thinks, the way he act, the way he go about his business, the way he take notes,” Reed said. “Everything about him has changed. The ceiling is through the roof for that guy. He will be one of those young men that when we look back on it, he gonna live up to that fifth star that he got.”

Sermons was a standout in the spring and will continue to battle in a heated cornerback competition. However, Sermons could be a player who is very hard to keep off the field two years in a row.

Floyd Boucard, Defensive Lineman

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley, center, runs on to the field for the game against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Stewart generated plenty of buzz last spring, but he wasn’t the only freshman defensive lineman who received praise from head coach Lincoln Riley.

Boucard’s name was constantly brought up as another standout, and it led to him becoming a key rotational player as a true freshman. Boucard suffered a lower-body injury in early October that kept him out of the lineup for a month, but he appeared in all 10 games he was healthy for.

The interior of the Trojans defensive line is arguably the deepest position unit on the roster. It’s a group that can go at least three deep, and the 6-3, 305-pound Boucard is expected to be another key depth piece as a sophomore.

Riley Wormley, Running Back

USC Trojans redshirt freshman running back Riley Wormley | USC Trojans on SI

USC returns its two leading rushers from last season in Waymond Jordan and King Miller. Redshirt freshman Riley Wormley will continue to battle a pair of four-star running backs, Deshonne Redeaux and Shahn Alston to be the No. 3 running back.

Wormley has overcome plenty of adversity in the last year and a half. The Texas native suffered a season-ending knee injury midway through his senior year, which kept him out of spring practice and fall camp a year ago. He made his debut in early November against Northwestern and served as the No. 2 running back in the regular season finale against UCLA.

Wormley saw action in three games last season and was able to take part in his first full offseason with the program this past semester.

Sep 9, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley gestures during the game against the Stanford Cardinal at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“That kid has been itching at the bit. You have to calm Riley down sometimes, because he only knows one speed,” said running backs coach Anthony Jones. “There's no such thing as a walk-thru for him. He doesn't comprehend what the word walk means because everything he does is full speed, which is one of the things that you love about him.

“He's a young man who just loves football. He's over the top and loves it, and his injury didn't derail him at all. He had to go through the process of getting medically cleared, and I'm pretty sure, just like he bugged me every day, he bugged out medical staff about clearing them, and they finally cleared him, and he hasn't looked back since. Since they cleared him, he hasn't missed a day of any offseason activity, any practice, any training, any reps at all. We’re excited about him.”

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