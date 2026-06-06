USC Four-Star Receiver Commit Quentin Hale Updates Recruitment

Corona Centennial (Calif.) four-star receiver Quentin Hale is one of the crown jewels of the USC Trojans 2027 recruiting class.

Hale, the No. 50 overall prospect, No. 9 receiver, and No. 4 recruit in California according to 247Sports, has been committed to the Trojans since late February and officially shut down his recruitment on Friday. The local star recently took his official visit last weekend.

Fending Off Top Program for Four-Star Recruit Quentin Hale

Corona Centennial (Calif.) four-star receiver and USC Trojans commit Quentin Hale | USC Trojans on SI

Several schools have continued to pursue Hale, most notably Miami, which has had a ton of recent success with flipping high-profile targets from top programs.

Last month, they flipped former Georgia five-star cornerback commit Donte Wright, despite most recruiting outlets linking the Long Beach Poly (Calif.) product to Oregon. The Canes also flipped former Ducks four-star cornerback commit Al’King Hall last month and former LSU five-star edge Jaiden Bryant on June 3.

However, Hale put any doubts about his pledge to the Trojans to rest. Hale grew up a USC fan living close to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. However, the Trojans didn’t solely rely on that aspect and were incredibly persistent in their pursuit of the highly touted receiver.

“That felt like home to me, everything just felt right,” Hale said in May. “The love there. I feel like I'm gonna succeed and play my best football.”

USC Trojans Are Stacking Receiver Recruiting Classes

Sep 2, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (leff) and wide receivers coach Dennis Simmons react against the Nevada Wolf Pack in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Hale is rated as a four-star recruit but is certainly a player to keep an eye on that could earn a coveted fifth star before it’s all said and done.

Hale has shone this offseason. He claimed MVP honors at The Opening Los Angeles, which earned him an invite to The Opening Finals later this month at the Nike World Headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon. Hale has shone during OT7 tournaments playing for the Trillion Boys, an elite 7v7 organization, and while playing for his high school.

And this fall, Hale will suit up for Corona Centennial, one of the premier high school football programs in the country, after transferring from Los Angeles Cathedral (Calif.).

Hamilton (Ariz.) four-star receiver Roye Oliver III is another prized recruit in the Trojans 2027 class. Originally a five-star recruit and top 20 overall prospect in the 2028 class, Oliver reclassified last month. Oliver was the 2025 MaxPreps Sophomore of the Year after reeling in an Arizona state record 29 receiving touchdowns.

Oliver also earned MaxPreps first team All-American honors alongside USC freshman receivers Trent Mosley and Boobie Feaster, a top 50 overall prospect. Freshman Kayden Dixon-Wyatt was also a top 50 overall prospect. All three are expected to be immediate contributors this fall.

DeSoto's Ethan Feaster warms up after halftime during Friday's game at the Alamodome on Sept. 13, 2024, in San Antonio, Texas. | Angela Piazza/Caller-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Trojans signed three more receivers in the 2026 class in four-star Luc Weaver and three-stars Tron Baker, who earned lofty praise throughout the spring, and Roderick Tezeno.

Sophomore receiver Tanook Hines had a breakout campaign in his freshman season. The Houston native was one of three four-star recruits at receiver in the 2025 class, which also included sophomore Corey Simms and redshirt freshman Romero Ison.

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