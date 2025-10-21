All Trojans

Former USC Star Caleb Williams Loses Notre Dame Bet With Bears Teammate

The USC Trojans lost 34-24 to the No. 12 Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday night. Notre Dame fans have yet another year of bragging rights. Even former USC star Caleb Williams lost a bet after the Trojans' loss to the Fighting Irish.

Sep 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) is interviewed after the game against Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans lost their third consecutive rivalry game to the No. 12 Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday night in South Bend. The Trojans fell 34-24 to Notre Dame after several self-inflicted mistakes and questionable play-calling decisions in the fourth quarter.

With the loss by USC, Notre Dame fans have another year of bragging rights. Chicago Bears long snapper Scott Daly and quarterback Caleb Williams had a bet on Saturday night's matchup in South Bend. Williams wore a Notre Dame hoodie after losing a bet with Daly, a former long snapper for the Fighting Irish.

Daly played at Notre Dame as a long snapper from 2012 to 2016 and during his college career with the Fighting Irish, he went 3-2 against USC.

Williams Record Against Notre Dame At USC

Oct 14, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) runs the ball in the second quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-Imagn Images / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

Williams went 1-1 in his career against Notre Dame as the starting quarterback for USC. In his first appearance in the rivalry game in 2022, Williams and the No. 6 USC Trojans defeated No. 15 Notre Dame 38-27 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum..

Williams led the Trojans in the 2022 win over Notre Dame, throwing for 232 yards and one touchdown on 18-of-22 passing. The game was USC's last win over Notre Dame.

In 2023, Notre Dame got the best of Williams and USC in South Bend. Entering the game undefeated at 6-0 on the season, the No. 10 Trojans fell to the No. 21 Fighting Irish 48-20. Notre Dame's defense made life uncomfortable for Williams in that game as he threw for 199 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions on 23-of-37 passing.

USC's season wouldn't get any easier after the brutal Saturday night loss to Notre Dame in October 2023. The Trojans would lose four of their remaining five games to finish the regular season with a 7-5 record.

USC Looks To Avoid the Same Fate That Williams and the Trojans Faced

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) breaks a tackle by Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Tae Johnson (9) during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images / Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

A season that began with College Football Playoff expectations for Williams and the Trojans ended with a late-season collapse following a crushing loss to Notre Dame. USC coach Lincoln Riley's group hopes to avoid that same fate this season after the recent 34-24 loss to Notre Dame on Saturday night.

USC enters its second bye week at 5-2 on the season. Despite its loss to Notre Dame, USC's hopes for the playoff are still alive if the Trojans can win out. USC has a key road test remaining on its schedule against Nebraska (Nov. 1) and No. 6 Oregon (Nov. 22).

Oct 17, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) looks on during the second half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

The Trojans also have three remaining home games against Northwestern (Nov. 7), Iowa (Nov. 15), and UCLA (Nov. 29). USC's matchup against Nebraska in Lincoln is set to be under the lights and a "Blackout" for the Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium.

