USC Star Makai Lemon Climbing NFL Draft Boards with Latest Performance
The 2026 NFL Draft wide receiver race is somewhat wide open, but USC’s Makai Lemon is closing fast.
Long viewed as a potential late first-rounder, Lemon has elevated his game to the point where scouts are wondering if he belongs in the same top-10 tier as Arizona State’s Jordyn Tyson.
ESPN’s NFL Draft team framed the debate in its Week 5 update.
Analyst Matt Miller leaned Tyson’s way, praising the Sun Devils junior as “running away from the pack” after an eight-catch, 126-yard, two-touchdown showcase against TCU.
“Tyson has improved his consistency as a pass catcher while still being the run-after-catch threat that made him so unstoppable last season,” Miller wrote, highlighting the 6-2, 200-pounder’s growth as a complete prospect.
But ESPN’s Jordan Reid made the counterpoint — Lemon’s production is impossible to ignore.
Against Illinois, the 5-11 junior exploded for 11 catches, 151 yards, and two touchdowns, including a miraculous fourth-quarter grab that showcased his balance and body control.
“Lemon is a savvy route runner who catches everything, and he can be effective from the slot or on the outside,” Reid wrote. “I actually think he can battle Tyson as a WR1 candidate.”
The Numbers Tell the Story
Through five games, both receivers are producing at a high level, though in very different ways.
For USC, Makai Lemon has piled up 35 receptions for 589 yards and five touchdowns, averaging an explosive 16.8 yards per catch and nearly 118 yards per game.
He’s moved the chains on 14 of those catches, with 11 receptions of 15 yards or more and three going for over 25 yards.
On the other side, Arizona State’s Jordyn Tyson has been just as productive, though in a different profile.
He leads with 39 receptions for 483 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 12.4 yards per catch and a steady 96.6 yards per game.
He’s been a first-down machine, converting 25 of his catches into new sets of downs, while also adding 13 receptions of 15 yards or more, three of 25 yards or more, and a long grab of 57 yards.
Where Tyson wins with red-zone efficiency and chain-moving reliability, Lemon counters with efficiency and big-play pop that few defenders can contain.
MORE: USC Trojans Quarterback Jayden Maiava Shows Human Side In Upset Loss To Illinois
MORE: Illinois Coach Bret Bielema Reveals USC Trojans 'Riled Up' Fighting Illini Before Game
MORE: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Defends Late Game Clock Management In Loss To Illinois
Draft Boards Back It Up
The rankings tell you just how close the race has become:
- Tankathon: Tyson is the No. 9 overall player and top-rated wide receiver, while Lemon sits at No. 27 and the third-rated receiver behind Tyson and Ohio State’s Carnell Tate.
- Pro Football Focus: Tyson ranks No. 6 overall and the top receiver; Lemon is No. 13 overall and the second-ranked receiver.
- CBS Sports' Mock Draft (Mike Renner): Tyson projected 5th to the Panthers, Lemon mocked 21st to the Broncos.
The takeaway is clear — Lemon has moved from fringe first-round status into the middle of the board, and challenging Tyson means putting himself in the conversation as a top-15 or even top-10 selection.
Why Lemon Belongs in the Top-Receiver Debate
What separates Lemon is his polish. At 5-11, 195 pounds, he’s not the prototypical size of Tyson, but his ability to create separation with crisp footwork, win contested catches, and work inside or outside makes him a three-level weapon.
He’s not just producing — he’s doing it efficiently, with over 16 yards per catch and nearly 120 yards per game in a USC offense that spreads the ball around.
Tyson’s résumé is strong, and his size-speed blend makes him the safer bet right now.
But Lemon’s trajectory — from a projected late first-rounder to a receiver who could realistically hear his name in the top 10 — has turned this into a legitimate debate.
For USC, it’s another reminder of the program’s ability to develop pro-ready skill talent in the Big Ten era. And for Lemon, every big Saturday inches him closer to rewriting his draft ceiling.