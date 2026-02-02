Former USC Trojans Stars Bond at Pro Bowl Practice

The USC Trojans' NFL Pipeline has been strong for multiple seasons, and this season it showed up through the Pro Bowl with Houston Texans safety Calen Bullock and Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu.

The 2026 Pro Bowl marks the very first appearance for both and Bullock and Tuipulotu, giving USC a strong presence at the event. The former teammates in South Central get to share the field together again and showed off their strong bond during practices on Sunday.

Calen Bullock And Tuli Tuipulotu Spotted At Pro Bowl

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Houston Texans safety Calen Bullock (2) reacts after scoring a touchdown on an interception return during the second half of an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The former Trojans met up at Pro Bowl practices, when Bullock asked Tuipulotu for a signature on his shirt. Especially with both of their first Pro Bowl appearances, the USC bond became a lot more special. The two are now reunited as teammates for the first time since the 2022 USC season.

My brudda fr proud to have this moment with my dawg ❤️🤞🏾 https://t.co/vx1xint2GO — King_bullock3 (@CalenBullock) February 1, 2026

Bullock just finished his second season with the Texans, which resulted in 72 total tackles, one forced fumble and five interceptions, with one returned for a touchdown. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound safety from Pasadena, California, was a significant piece of Houston's secondary, and has proven his talent in just two seasons. Bullock's four regular season interceptions tie for first on the Texan's defense.

For Tuipulotu, the third year linebacker was one of the Charger's strongest and most consistent backers all season. The 6-foot-3, 266-pound linebacker finished the year with 35 total tackles, two forced fumbles and 13 sacks. Tuipulotu's 13 sacks led the team by almost double the amount, with linebacker Odafe Oweh finishing with seven to sit second.

Oct 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (45) is introduced for the game against the Minnesota Vikings at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Among the other former Trojans represented at the Pro Bowl are Detroit Lions Amon-Ra St. Brown, who emerged as a premier wide receiver in the NFL this season. St. Brown finished his fifth season with 117 receptions on 1,401 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns. Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold and linebacker Leonard also earned invites to the Pro Bowl, but were unable to participate due to their Super Bowl LX appearance.

Bullock and Tuilupolutu Made Strong Impact On Trojans Defense

Nov 11, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu (49) following the victory against the Colorado Buffaloes at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Bullock and Tuipulotu were teammates in South Central for two seasons from 2021-22 before Tuipulotu declared for the 2023 NFL Draft. Both were key assets to their position groups, and are remembered for their defensive performances under both former coach Clay Helton and coach Lincoln Riley.

Tuipulotu was a force on USC's defense, and led all of college fotoball in sacks with 13.5 in 2022. In three seasons, he finished with 117 total tackles, 21 sacks, five forced fumbles and four passes defended. He also earned honors in his second season in All Pac-12 First Team and Pro Football Focus All Pac-12 Third Team.

Similar to Bullock, his three seasons in Cardinal and Gold separated himself as one of USC's impactful safeties before he declared for the 2024 NFL Draft. Bullock finished his time in South Central with 148 total tackles, 16 passes defended and nine interceptions. He also walked away with multiple honors, including a 2022 All-American per PFF, 2023 All-Pac-12 First Team and AP Midseason All-America Second Team.