Calen Bullock's Pro Bowl Nod Highlights NFL Pipeline at USC
In this story:
The USC Trojans will be well represented in this year’s Pro Bowl, with Houston Texans safety Calen Bullock being the most recent addition to the AFC roster.
A key member of Houston's stout defense, Bullock was a late addition to the Pro Bowl in replacement of Pittsburgh defensive back Jalen Ramsey.
Former USC Trojans Participating in the Pro Bowl
In addition to Bullock, the two other former Trojans participating in the Pro Bowl are Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu.
Former USC quarterback Sam Darnold and defensive end Leonard Williams earned a Pro Bowl selection as well, but they have been replaced because they will play in Super Bowl LX with the Seattle Seahawks.
Bullock spent three seasons with the USC Trojans before being selected in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft. In three seasons with the Trojans, Bullock racked up 148 total tackles and 16 passes defended.
Bullock proved to be a playmaker on the Trojans' defense, recording nine interceptions with two of them returned for touchdowns.
St. Brown spent three seasons with the Trojans before being selected in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. The USC Trojans have been one of the top programs in sending wide receivers to the NFL, and St. Brown has gone on to have a highly successful career despite sliding in the draft.
MORE: Most Impactful Early Enrollee Recruit for USC Trojans
MORE: Sam Darnold Makes History in Seattle's NFC Championship Win
MORE: USC's Makai Lemon Paired With Underrated NFL Quarterback In Recent Mock Draft
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!
Through three seasons with the Trojans, St. Brown recorded 178 receptions for 2,270 yards and 16 touchdowns. This is his fourth consecutive Pro Bowl for the former Trojan, who has since become one of the best wide receivers in the NFL.
Tuipulotu’s final season with the Trojans was in 2022, USC coach Lincoln Riley’s first year with the program. Tuipulotu was a force to be reckoned with on defense. Through three seasons, he racked up 116 total tackles, 21 sacks, and four forced fumbles.
After three years with USC, Tuipulotu was selected in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Chargers. Tuipulotu’s USC success is translating into the NFL, as he recorded 13 sacks and two forced fumbles in 2025.
USC’s Pipeline to the NFL Set to Continue
Multiple former Trojans players participating in the Pro Bowl demonstrates that USC is a program with a pipeline to the NFL, and that is set to continue in the 2026 NFL Draft.
The Trojans are expected to have two wide receivers selected in the NFL Draft: Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane. Lemon is a first-round draft projection, coming off a stellar season with the Trojans, earning the Biletnikoff Award. Lane may not be a first-round projection, but he could be one of the bigger steals of the draft.
Between St. Brown and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison, the USC Trojans have proven to develop the position at a high level. Lemon and Lane will be the next examples of former Trojans who can have highly successful NFL careers.
USC safety Kamari Ramsey will also be a player to watch in the upcoming draft after spending two seasons with the Trojans. With Ramsey, the Trojans are set to go three consecutive years with a defensive back selected in the NFL Draft.
USC being able to not only send players to the NFL each year but also have successful careers will help the program recruit top prospects, while the Trojans continue to compete each year.
RECOMMENDED ARTICLES
Angela Miele is a beat reporter covering the USC Trojans, Colorado Buffaloes, and Oregon Ducks for On SI. She earned her master’s degree in Communication and Media at Rutgers University and holds a B.A. in English with minors in Writing Arts and Sports Communication and Media from Rowan University. With experience covering several sports, she is focused on building a career in sports journalism, combining her passion for sports and writing.Follow Angelamiele811