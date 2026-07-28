USC Stars Jayden Maiava, Waymond Jordan Make Heartwarming Offseason Appearance

In support of the USC Asian Pacific Alumni Association, quarterback Jayden Maiava and running back Waymond Jordan went down to Honolulu for a meet-and-greet and fundraiser for Aloha 1st Athletics' latest community event.

The event took place on July 25 at the ʻAlohilani Resort. Admission included an opportunity to meet and take a picture with the players. Following the reception there was a silent auction for a new initiative taking place in May 2027 – Sports Week Hawaii. Aloha 1st’s goal with Sports Week Hawaii is to promote “mental health and childhood trauma awareness through sports, community and connection” across the state.

Maiava and Jordan also spoke to the attendees about the importance of sports and community during times of struggles.

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; USC Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) and USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) celebrate a touchdown during the second quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is not the first time Maiava has worked with Aloha 1st. Back in May, Maiava returned to his home of Palolo Valley (Honolulu, Oahu) and hosted a free football clinic for 350-plus local children and youth. The t-shirt sales from the clinic were donated to Aloha 1st’s community efforts.

On the same trip, Maiava visited his high school, Kaimuki High, and other local schools to share his message of faith, perseverance, hard work and the importance of sticking together during challenging times. In addition to his community service work back in California, Maiava was nominated to the AFCA Good Works Team.

Waymond Jordan Provides an Injury-Rehab Update

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) hands off the ball to Southern California Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) during the first quarter at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the spirit of mental health awareness, Jordan opened up about his recovery progress.

Heading into the Trojans game versus the Michigan Wolverines (Oct. 11, 2025), Jordan was averaging 6.5 yards per carry and was top four in the FBS in yards after contact (421 yards). Then in the second quarter, Jordan went down with an ankle injury. The veteran back missed the remainder of his junior campaign following a tightrope surgery. Jordan finished the year with 576 rushing yards, 55 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

Then in March, Jordan underwent a minor proactive arthroscopic cleanup procedure that sidelined him for the remainder of the Trojans’ spring practices. Now the senior is back on his road to full recovery as he was cleared for Trojans' summer sessions and fall camp.

Sep 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) hands off the ball to running back Waymond Jordan (2) during the first half against the Georgia Southern Eagles at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Per Hawaii Sports Radio’s Michael Lasquero, Jordan’s body feels “better than last year” and he’s mentally ready for his senior season.

“The rehab has been going amazing. Especially recently, just being able to test my ankle with all the tests that we do in the training room,” Jordan told Lasquero. “Noticing sometimes that my left ankle is actually stronger than my right ankle now. Seeing all the hard work pay off, I think my body feels amazing and I’m ready to go for the season.”

USC’s Connection to Hawaii

Since the 1970’s, Southern Cal has become a mainland power in recruiting players of Polynesian descent – Samoan, Tongan, Native Hawaiian, Māori, and others. The most recent representatives of Hawaii heritage are Maiava, Alani Noa and Lofa Tatupu.

The football program has also made their presence felt at the Polynesian Bowl All-Stars, which is hosted in Honolulu. In the past two recruiting cycles, USC had five signees in the 2025 all-star game and seven signees in 2026.

On campus there is the Hawaiʻi Club that regularly hosts general meetings, social outings and cultural events. For alumni there is the Alumni Club of Hawaii that connects the local alumni through regional service events, networking and cultural preservation projects.

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