Five USC Trojans Signees Competing In Polynesian Bowl: Husan Longstreet, Matai Tagoa'i
Five USC Trojans signees in the 2025 recruiting cycle are set to compete in the Polynesian Bowl in Honolulu, Hawaii, on Friday, Jan. 17, including five-star quarterback Husan Longstreet, four-star linebacker Matai Tagoa’i, four-star cornerback Trestin Castro, four-star receiver Tanook Hines and three-star defensive back Alex Graham. Practice began Monday in preparation for the game at Kamehameha High School.
Friday’s matchup will feature a number of blue-chip prospects from the 2025 and 2026 recruiting cycles. Team Makai is led by former Super Bowl-winning coach Gary Kubiak and Team Mauka is led by longtime NFL coach Jim Caldwell. Longstreet, Castro, Hines and Graham will be on Team Makai, while Tagoa’i will be on Team Mauka.
Longstreet and Tagoa’i arrived at the Kahala Resort on Saturday to participate in the Adidas uniform reveal. Cal five-star quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele and Oregon five-star receiver Dakorien Moore also took part in the reveal.
Longstreet headlines the Trojans' incoming class, along with five-star defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart, after he flipped from Texas A&M to USC just weeks before the early national signing period. The Corona Centennial (CA) product has been vocal about doing whatever takes to bring the USC football program back to what it once was.
“We’re gonna raise the intensity level, with Jahkeem coming in, Jakeem Stewart, we got Jamaal (Jarrett) from Georgia coming in, I feel like the USC locker room is going to change," Longstreet said. "We’re just gonna be a lot more intense, a lot bigger, faster, stronger, everything. My goal right now is to help this team any possible way, I think that’s every guy that’s coming in right now, they’re just gonna help this team and they’re gonna do whatever they can to make this program what it was.”
Tagoa’i, a local product out of San Clemente (CA) spoke about his recruiting process. The versatile athlete was the only linebacker the Trojans signed in the 2025 class. With Easton Mascarenas-Arnold and Mason Cobb out of eligibility and Raesjon Davis transferring to Oregon State, Tagoa’i could be counted on early to provide some much-needed depth at the position.
"I felt like it was the right fit from the moment I stepped on with that new staff," Tagoa'i told 247Sports. "Even with coach Entz leaving, I still feel like coach [D'Anton] Lynn's defense fits the way I play ball perfectly."
Similar to Longstreet, Hines wants to do his part and help bring USC football back to the glory days and help them reach new heights.
“It means a lot I ain’t gonna lie, seeing that tradition, it just makes me want to come in and keep the tradition going, make the tradition even greater,” Hines said
Hines was one of three receivers to sign with the Trojans in the 2025 cycle, joining four-stars Corey Simms and Romero Ison. With USC losing four of its top six receivers in an offense that features an expanded rotation at that position, each incoming freshman will have an opportunity to carve out a role early in their career.
The Polynesian Bowl on Friday, Jan. 17 will be broadcast on the NFL Network at 6 p.m. PT.
