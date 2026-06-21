Two Numbers To Know for USC Trojans Offense

Heading into the 2026 season, the USC Trojans and coach Lincoln Riley have a great opportunity to silence the critics.

Here are two areas that USC’s offense can carry from last season to make the 2026 season one of the best seasons under Riley thus far.

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up before the game against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Third Down Conversions

Without question, one of the biggest aspects of a successful offense is the ability to convert on third down and the good news for the Trojans is that they were able to be quite successful on third down a year ago.

Last season, USC converted on 78 out of 152 third down attempts, a conversion percentage of 51.32 that ranked fifth in the entire country. The main reason that the Trojans can build off of this from 2025, is the fact that they bring one of the best players on the roster back, in quarterback Jayden Maiava.

Throughout the 2025 season, Maiava continued to grow and demonstrated that he has been able to adjust well to Big Ten play and may have an argument to be one of the top quarterbacks in the conference. Maiava also does have the benefit of USC bringing back wide receivers Tanook Hines and Zacharyus Williams who both bring unique skill sets to the USC passing game.

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) catches the ball against TCU Horned Frogs cornerback Vernon Glover (26) in the second half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Hines could end up being Maiava’s top target in 2026 following the departures of wide receivers Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane to the NFL. During the 2025 season, Maiava and Hines connected 34 times for 561 yards and two touchdowns, and with more opportunity in the receiver room, the duo could be even more deadly next season.

Having solid targets like Hines and Williams is great, but Maiava also has the benefit of the Trojans bringing in NC State transfer wide receiver Terrell Anderson to complement Hines on the perimeter in addition to a new duo of tight ends in the form of Wisconsin transfer Tucker Ashcraft and freshman Mark Bowman who ended his high school career early after ending his recruitment process to begin his college career with the Trojans.

In short yardage situations, it also crucial to have a reliable run game and with the return of running backs King Miller and Waymond Jordan, the Trojans may have exactly what they need to be prepared on the variety of third down situations that will occur next season.

With the weapons that USC has on the periemter and in the backfield, it seems that the Trojans could have all the answers they need to not only maintain their ability to convert on third down, but could become the number one third down offense in the entire country.

Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans offensive lineman Elijah Paige (72) during halftime against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Sacks Allowed

In addition to converting on third down, USC must also continue to protect Maiava against some of the better defensive fronts in the Big Ten.

Last season, the Trojans allowed 15 sacks, which ranked 12th in the nation and is definitely something that could be very beneficial for USC if they can repeat that success. Heading into 2026, the Trojans have a great opportunity to replicate that success, mainly because they return the entire starting offensive line.

USC 2025 Offensive Line Starters:

Left Tackle: Elijah Paige

Left Guard: Tobias Raymond

Center: Kilian O’Connor

Right Guard: Alani Noa

Right Tackle: Justin Tauanuu

The fact that USC has been able to retain all five starters from 2025 is critical because it essentially allows the offense to pick right back up where it left off and add more to the playbook. Having continuity in the Big Ten is very helpful, especially when going against great defenses.

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

For USC, that list of defenses will be quite tough in 2026, with matchups against Oregon, Ohio State, and Indiana all on the schedule. As a result of the continuity that the Trojans have, USC should be able to communicate well up front and minimize the impact that the defensive lines of Oregon, Ohio State, and Indiana can have on the game.

If USC does have a reliable offensive line, it will also give a lot more confidence to Maiava so he can stay in the pocket and read the passing progression the way he wants, which could result in a significant number of explosive plays for the Trojans.

So, as USC prepares for the 2026 season, the ability of the offensive line to protect Maiava even better than in 2025 could allow the Trojans' offensive line unit to become the top unit in the Big Ten, which could be the factor that helps USC to reach the College Football Playoff for the first time under Riley.

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