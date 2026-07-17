USC Trojans Making Strong Impression on California Four-Star Recruit

Servite (Calif.) four-star linebacker Allen “Cinco” Kennett V visited USC for the third time this year when he went through meetings and worked out with linebacker coaches Mike Ekeler and AJ Howard in early June.

Kennett grew up attending games at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum every year with his family and as a recruit, Ekeler and Howard have made him a priority target in the 2028 class.

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

“It feels like home over there,” Kennett said. “It's in my backyard too. I love Coach Eckler, I love his energy. I think I work really well with him.”

Southern Cal has continued to ramp up their pursuit of the local four-star recruit this summer and Kennett says he is in constant communication with the staff every day.

“They tell me a lot about the program,” Kennett said. “They text me about the new facility that they have and tell me more about the history.”

Stacking Local Talent

Sep 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts in the second half against the Rice Owls at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

USC has put an emphasis on landing elite in-state prospects the past couple of recruiting cycles and that they have their eyes on continuing this new trend in a loaded 2028 class.

“They're doing something special over there,” Kennett said. “They're trying to keep the best in Cali. I feel like that's important.”

Kennett has been getting a strong push from one of his teammates, 2027 four-star offensive tackle Drew Fielder, who flipped his commitment from Oregon to USC back in March.

“He tells me I need to stay home, the best in Cali stay in Cali,” Kennett said.

Kennett has his own recruitment and is in no rush to make a decision as he heads into his junior season. However, the wave of California kids deciding to stay home, particularly in the Trinity League, is something that has caught Kennett’s attention.

After signing just five recruits from the prestigious conference in coach Lincoln Riley's first four classes, the Trojans signed nine in 2026 and hold a commitment from five in the 2027 class.

“It definitely shows that they're like stacking up their program,” Kennett said.

Other Recruiting Interest

Nov 2, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley stands on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Washington Huskies at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Kennett has seen his recruitment skyrocket the past several months. Since April schools such as Tennessee, Georgia, Oregon, Michigan, Washington, Texas and others have joined the mix.

He’s been able to get a look at a number of schools this year. In addition to visiting USC twice the spring, Kennett took unofficial visits to Michigan State, Michigan, Georgia, Tennessee and Arizona State.

And then in the summer, the four-star recruit took part in The Opening Finals at the Nike Headquarters in Oregon late last month. He also took visits to UCLA, Texas and Oregon.

Kennett is still finalizing his gameday plans for the fall, but he does plan on making it out to the Coliseum a few times. Texas, Tennessee, Oregon, Michigan, Cal and Michigan State are also schools that Kennett says he could receive a visit during the season.

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