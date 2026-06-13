Surging Northern California Recruit Drawn to USC Linebacker Lineage

The USC Trojans sent scholarship offers for prospects who impressed them at a June 11 camp.

One lucky offeree came all the way down from the state capitol of California to compete and land his offer. Linebacker recruit Julian Bruno of Grant High in Sacramento now tells Lorenzo Reyna of USC Trojans on SI that he's immediately drawn to USC.

Linebacker Recruit Julian Bruno Likes USC Linebacker Lineage

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) throws under pressure from Southern California Trojans linebacker Eric Gentry (18) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The 2028 talent Bruno shared how his impressive workout in front of the Trojans brass landed him his newest offer:

USC outside linebackers coach AJ Howard and inside linebackers coach/special teams coordinator Mike Ekeler informed Bruno of his offer. But the opportunity to play for both isn't the only intriguing aspect about the Trojans for Bruno. He likes the history of strong linebacker play in the land of Troy.

"I would say it’s definitely an upside seeing how they have such a strong history of sending linebackers to the NFL," Bruno tells USC Trojans on SI.

USC's tradition features the late Junior Seau, Chris Claiborne, Rey Maualuga, Brian Cushing, Clay Matthews, Keith Rivers, and, more recently, 2026 NFL Draft pick Eric Gentry. The Trojans also thrived with 2019 fifth-round selection Cameron Smith, who came via Bruno's region as a Granite Bay High standout.

Julian Bruno Reveals How he Earned USC Offer

Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Kamari Moulton (28) runs the ball against Southern California Trojans defensive end Kameryn Crawford (1) safety Christian Pierce (24) and cornerback Decarlos Nicholson (17) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Bruno learned USC had already taken a liking to his film. They clearly saw the 110 total tackles he produced in 2025, including the 16 behind the line of scrimmage. That production came during his sophomore season, too, according to his social media.

Howard and Ekeler already had a plan in place for Bruno when he showed up to the campus.

"We just talked about what drills we were going to do, and then after the camp, we did a film overview to help slow down the game for me," Bruno said.

Even the linebacker coaching duo broke down film with the talented Northern California linebacker. This further exemplifies the interest USC has in the Pacers star.



Julian Bruno Dives Into Where USC Stands

Nov 1, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) passes against Southern California Trojans defensive tackle Devan Thompkins (8) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Bruno is one of Sacramento's most coveted defenders already on the recruiting trail. He's armed with over 20 different scholarship offers, including some Big Ten suitors outside of USC: Washington and UCLA.

"USC is definitely in the mix among everyone else who has offered me," Bruno said. "I wouldn’t say I have a top list as of right now because it's so early in the process."

Still, USC enters the picture as one of his west coast opportunities. He also spoke to more than Ekeler and Howard. Bruno gravitated toward head coach Lincoln Riley too.

"I introduced myself, but we didn’t have a deep conversation like I did with the position coaches. But coach Riley is a great coach and also great at getting guys out into the league," Bruno said.

Bruno is planning a return to the Los Angeles region for the future, as he aims to check out a future Trojans game. He joins offensive lineman for 2027, Thurman Lyles, as Grant stars offered by USC.

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