Four-Star Linebacker Recruit Takes Key Unofficial Visit With USC Trojans

Back in May, USC sent an offer to 6-1, 210 pound linebacker Tylan Henderson (class of 2028). Then on June 11, the rising junior made his unofficial visit to Southern Cal.

“Thank you USC for having me back out in LA!” Henderson wrote in his social media post. The recruit was also pictured with outside linebackers coach AJ Howard, who was the one that recruited him.

Nov 1, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Southern California Trojans linebacker Jadyn Walker (31) reacts after a stop against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Tylan Henderson: Four-Star Linebacker

Henderson currently attends Weiss High School in Pflugerville, Texas. In 2024, Henderson earned playing time as a freshman, a notable achievement since Weiss competes in Class 5-A Division 1, the second highest level in the state. He got reps at running back and safety in five appearances, finishing his varsity debut with 89 receiving yards and three tackles.

Last season, Henderson made the switch to linebacker. In 13 games he posted 113 total tackles (63 solo, 50 assisted), 20 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, 12 quarterback hurries, an interception, three pass deflections and two fumble recoveries. He still had limited but impactful reps on offense, carrying the ball nine times for 217 yards and three touchdowns.

The four-star recruit’s transition from safety to linebacker looks seamless when watching his sophomore film. He can read quarterbacks, has safety-speed to break on a ball and has the athleticism to go up for a pick or deflection. As a rusher, he breaks through untouched and gets the stop as a solo tackler. He does the same on running or screen plays – finds the gap with blazing speed and wraps up the play with a physical finish.

Henderson clearly takes pride in his physicality as he slams ball carriers down to the turf and blows up would-be blockers. His sideline-to-sideline speed is what really sets him apart.

The breakout season gave Henderson a four-star ranking from On3/Rivals and ESPN and three stars from 247Sports. 247Sports and On3 also have Henderson top-20 in the nation for his position – No. 15 and No. 19. With only one season as a backer, his stock and rank can rise during his junior and senior year.

Besides USC, Henderson has drawn interest from Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, Colorado, LSU, Miami and North Carolina as well as home-state programs like Texas Tech and Texas A&M, who are the early front runners. The Trojans will also be competing against other Big 10 schools such as Michigan, Ohio State and Oregon for Henderson.

Current Outlook on USC's 2028 Recruiting Class

De La Salle (Calif.) 2028 linebacker Landon Miller and USC Trojans linebackers coaches Mike Ekeler and AJ Howard | Photo courtesy of Landon Miller

There are currently seven other linebackers with offers from the Trojans, according to 247Sports and Rivals:

Tahj Gray – four-star, 6-2, 220 pounds

Andre Alexander – four-star, 6-0, 215 pounds

Landon Miller – four-star, 6-3, 210 pounds

Allen Kennett V – four-star, 6-1, 215 pounds

Kaiden Buchanan – four-star, 6-0, 215 pounds

Julian Bruno – three-star, 6-1, 200 pounds

Tau Purcell – three-star, 6-1, 190 pounds

Lincoln Riley and the Trojan staff are still in the final stages of the 2027 recruiting class. At the moment, there are no commits or signees from the 2028 class.

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