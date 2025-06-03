USC Trojans 5-Star Commit Mark Bowman: Biggest NIL Deal In College Football?
The USC Trojans landed a major recruiting victory with the commitment of five-star tight end Mark Bowman, a Mater Dei standout and the No. 1 player at his position in the 2026 class. Bowman’s decision to join the Trojans not only strengthens USC’s grip on the top recruiting class in the country, but it also comes with one of the more lucrative Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) projections ever for a high school football player.
According to reports from On3's Scott Schrader, Bowman could earn between $8 million and $10 million in NIL during his time spent at USC. Schrader made clear that those figures were not confirmed by USC or Bowman directly, but the offers being discussed would place him among the highest-valued high school athletes in the modern NIL era.
The financial package reportedly includes structured payments that could begin before Early National Signing Day, with additional benchmarks throughout his collegiate career. That puts Bowman in rare territory, with an NIL opportunity on par with or even exceeding what most college skill players make over a full four-year span.
Bowman reclassified from the 2027 class to 2026 in January, immediately becoming one of the most sought-after prospects in the country. USC made him a top priority. The Trojans, led by coach Lincoln Riley, tight ends coach Chad Savage, and general manager Chad Bowden, quickly built a relationship with the 6-foot-4, 225-pound tight end that centered not only around on-field fit but long-term development and value.
One major factor in Bowman’s commitment was the pitch from Riley to make him a focal point of the Trojans’ offense. Riley referenced his usage of Mark Andrews at Oklahoma, emphasizing Bowman’s versatility and ability to stretch the field as a receiving tight end. During spring practices, USC shifted to 12 personnel more frequently, a change Bowman noticed and appreciated.
The move also marks a breakthrough in USC’s efforts to dominate local recruiting. Bowman is the third player from national powerhouse Mater Dei to join the Trojans’ 2026 class, alongside defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui and edge rusher Shaun Scott. USC has now secured 27 commitments in the cycle, including 17 from Southern California.
Bowman visited campus multiple times this spring, including a March 10 trip that gave him and Topui exclusive access to the staff and facilities. During that visit, Bowden and the recruiting team brought Bowman’s family to the Coliseum, lit the Trojan torch, and played a personalized hype video on the scoreboard.
With Bowman’s commitment now public, USC continues to position itself at the center of college football’s changing landscape. Few programs can match the combination of Southern California’s media market, institutional resources, and recruiting momentum.
And in Bowman, the Trojans believe they have found a game-changer, both on the field and in the era of player empowerment.