The Way USC's System Prepared Anthony Lucas for NFL After Undrafted Free Agent Deal

After the 2026 NFL Draft, USC Trojans defensive end Anthony Lucas was signed by the Detroit Lions as an undrafted free agent.

With Lucas’ NFL career set to take off, there is one question that must be answered. How did USC‘s defensive system prepare Lucas to have the potential to be successful in the NFL?

Sep 7, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans defensive end Anthony Lucas (6) attempts to sack Utah State Aggies quarterback Bryson Barnes (16) during the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images | Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

Three Down Player

On the defensive line, one of the more important things NFL scouts and organizations are looking for is the versatility to play several different roles. The way the Trojans used Lucas in his time at USC shows that he can bring that versatility to an NFL defense.

A major reason why Lucas can play a multitude of roles is his size, which could translate very well to the NFL level. At the NFL scouting combine, Lucas came in at 6-5 and weighed 256 pounds with an arm length of 33.5 inches.

This size and strength allow Lucas to hold up physically against very strong NFL offensive linemen. One of the more important things was the arm length measuring at 33.5 inches, as it gives Lucas the ability to hold off offensive linemen when he gets to extension, which can help him against the run and in pass rush situations.

One of Lucas‘s biggest strengths in college was being able to set the edge against opposing rush attacks in the NFL that should be something that translates very well as he looks to be a contributor upfront. With his size, Lucas can also move inside to play defensive tackle as a pass rusher on later downs.

In his final season with the Trojans, Lucas recorded 37 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, and one forced fumble. In college, Lucas was able to produce when called upon, and he still has the opportunity to become a much better player as he develops in the NFL.

This versatility to contribute on every single down as a defensive lineman allows Lucas to have a longer career than most, as he can add value to the game on almost every play.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southern California defensive lineman Anthony Lucas (DL50) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Pass Rush

During his time at USC, Lucas was able to develop as a great power rusher with the ability to collapse the pocket and force the quarterback into uncomfortable throws and funnel him into other defenders.

With his power, Lucas has the potential to add a diverse set of pass rush moves to his game. Having the strength he already has, offensive linemen will try to counteract that, which is where a counter move comes in.

With his foundation already set, Lucas can learn from players in the NFL and the coaching that he will receive on how to develop great counters and become an even more well-rounded pass rusher.

With his size and versatility to line up all over the defensive line, Lucas’s power allows him to contribute right away to the NFL defense to put pressure on opposing quarterbacks. Once he can add those counter moves to his game, he should be able to become a very productive pass rusher and be a consistent disruptor against opposing offenses.

As Lucas begins his career with the Detroit Lions, he has the opportunity to develop into a great overall NFL player with the ability to contribute to stopping the run and getting after the quarterback.

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