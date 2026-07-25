USC Trojans Targeting Rising In-State Receiver Recruit

As the USC Trojans continue to lay the foundation for the 2028 recruiting cycle, they may have come across an under-the-radar talent in rising junior JJ Haley.

The wide receiver from Corona Del Mar High School (Calif.) has slowly been picking up momentum following his sophomore season. In the spring, Haley landed offers from Arizona State (March 23) and Colorado State (May 12), per 247Sports. Then, during the summer, he has been competing in notable seven-on-seven tournaments such as the South County Classic and Battle of the Beach. Now he has grabbed the attention of USC and other programs.

USC head coach Lincoln Riley watches a play against Michigan during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

JJ Haley: Wide Receiver, Rising Junior

Haley enters his junior year without any national rankings, but with a couple of offers under his belt and a breakout season, he can earn his stars and gain more national attention. Being a dual-sport athlete – baseball – and coming in at 6-3, 200 pounds can definitely help his recruiting profile.

The 2025-2026 high school football season was Haley’s varsity debut. Through 10 games, Haley had 35 receptions for 653 yards and six touchdowns, per MaxPreps. The performance earned him a selection on the First Team All-Bravo League.

As an X-receiver, Haley has shown to be a downfield specialist. Quick release off the line, catches the ball in stride and is big enough to go up for 50-50 balls. His size and footwork also make him a reliable target in the red zone. Very good at tracking the ball and gets open when his quarterback is scrambling. He’s also a solid blocker during screen and run plays.

While Haley isn't a speedster, cornerbacks can't keep up with him stride for stride. His cuts, head nods and stutter steps also create separation. After the catch, Haley shows off his athleticism by juking defenders. It also takes more than one defender to bring Haley down while he’s running. Could transition to tight end at the next level but if his route running and speed continue to improve, he’s shown potential of being an excellent deep-ball playmaker.

ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham celebrates with Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) after a touchdown drive against BYU during the first half at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Nov. 23, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Per Rivals’ Greg Biggins, the rising sophomore has met with Southern Cal and Stanford so far this summer. Haley told Biggins his USC visit went “great” and that he feels a connection to the program as a SoCal native.

Wisconsin and Washington have also been in discussions with Haley, but for now ASU is the frontrunner, as it was a “dream come true” for Haley, per Biggins. The junior wideout also confirmed to Biggins that he is in no rush to make a decision and is focused on the upcoming season.

Trojans' Receiver Targets in the 2028 Recruiting Cycle

Tustin (Calif.) 2028 four-star receiver Hayden Koo | Kendell Hollowell @Khollowell_

The Trojans have yet to land a receiver in the 2028 recruiting cycle. At the moment, the Trojans coaching staff is building momentum with other in-state talent such as Ca’ron “Prime” Williams, Malaki Davis, Allen “Cinco” Kennett V and others.

At the receiver position, USC is going all in on four-star Hayden Koo from Tustin High School (Calif.). Here are the other 22 offerees on the Trojans’ 2028 recruiting board, according to 247Sports and On3:

Four-star Jaylen Addai

Four-star Braylon Clark

Four-star Madoxx Davis

Four-star Carter St. Junious

Four-star Ryan Richmond-McDavis

Four-star Deandre Bidden

Four-star Dillion Mitchell

Four-star Jermaine Smith Jr.

Four-star Malachi Lee

Four-star Tyree Mannings Jr.

Four-star Dennis Tua'one

Four-star Zyren Menor

Four-star Derrell Hines Jr.

Four-star Tromon Isaac Jr.

Four-star Damarion Mays

Four-star Ryan Richmond-McDavis

Four-star Quincy Gilmer

Three-star Mylan Griggs

Three-star Grant Mosley

Three-star Cortez Hudson

Three-star Jerrimiah Cross

Three-star Jeremiah Taylor

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