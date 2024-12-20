All Trojans

USC Trojans, Texas A&M Aggies Las Vegas Bowl Betting Odds After Transfer Portal, Opt Outs

The USC Trojans and the Texas A&M Aggies will play in the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 27. The betting odds have changed since the transfer portal opened as 19 USC Trojans and 20 Aggies have entered the portal. How will coach Lincoln Riley's Trojans fair against coach Mike Elko's Aggies?

Bri Amaranthus

Nov 30, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts during the second half against the Texas Longhorns. The Longhorns defeated the Aggies 17-7. at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts during the second half against the Texas Longhorns. The Longhorns defeated the Aggies 17-7. at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
In this story:

The USC Trojans will face off against the Texas A&M Aggies in the SRS Distribution Bowl on Dec 27. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. PT on PT. 

Both USC and Texas A&M have expereinced a mass exodus in the NCAA transfer portal: USC has had 19 players enter the portal and Texas A&M has ad 20 players enter the portal.

Oddsmakers don't trust USC coach Lincoln Riley: the Trojans are currently a 3.5-point underdog vs. the Texas A&M Aggies. The over/under is at 51.5 points. This line has not shifted since it opened, likely due to the fact that both teams are experiencing overwhelming roster turnover.

Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts after a game against the Wisconsin Badgers at United Airlines Fie
Sep 28, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts after a game against the Wisconsin Badgers at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Most recently for the Aggies, three players decided to opt out of the bowl game. Texas A&M's top three defensive linemen - Shemar Turner, Nic Scourton, Shemar Stewart- will not play in the Las Vegas Bowl to instead prepare for the NFL Draft.

Safe to say, Texas A&M will be undermanned. But so will USC. The USC receiving core has taken a huge hit. The Trojans have lost wide receivers Zachariah Branch, Tyron Hudson, and Duce Robinson.

“It’s just kind of the new world that we live in,” Riley said. “The reality is you’re going to recruit some transfers to come in, you’re going to have people exit your program, it’s just apart of the world. I’ve learned to not really carry emotion with it. A lot of these are business decisions, I think like I’ve said before on both sides and when those things happen you have to understand it and understand that this is becoming more of a business obviously than it’s ever been. I don’t get too high or too low when good news comes across my desk or tough news comes across my desk. "

MORE: USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley Biggest Transfer Portal Losers In College Football?

MORE: Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams Injury Update After Franchise Record 58 Sacks

MORE: USC Trojans Program Falling Apart Under Lincoln Riley? Top Recruiting Classes Transferring

At quarterback, USC's Miller Moss transferred and third-stringer, Jake Jensen, has also entered the portal. Good news is, quarterback Jayden Maiava is hitting his stride after finishing out the final three games of the season for USC and totaling 906 passing yards and 11 total touchdowns (7 passing, 4 rushing.)

USC's season has been underwhelming in Riley's third year in Southern California, but the Trojans earned their way to a bowl game with a 6-6 record. 

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts during the second half against the Texas Longhorns. The Longhorns defeated t
Nov 30, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts during the second half against the Texas Longhorns. The Longhorns defeated the Aggies 17-7. at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Texas A&M on the other hand was 8-2 just a few weeks ago, in the hunt for a College Football Playoff spot. The Aggies lost an overtime thriller to Auburn and then followed that up with a home loss to rival Texas to end their regular season at 8-4. 

Texas A&M is motivated to finish the 2024 season on a high note after losing their final two SEC games in heartbreaking fashion to Auburn and Texas.

"We need this win," Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Taurean York said. "We lost our last three SEC games. We want to go out with a bang next Friday and set us up for the next eight months to come."

Both these teams were ascending in the AP Top-25 poll at one point this season, USC was once ranked No. 11 and Texas A&M was formerly No. 10.

MORE: USC Trojans' Elijah Hughes Enters Transfer Portal: 18 Outgoing USC Transfers


MORE: Georgia Bulldogs, Florida Gators Targeting Transfer Portal Receiver Zachariah Branch

MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes to Land Transfer Portal Running Back Quinten Joyner From USC?

MORE: USC Trojans Football Schedule: Grueling Road Opponents, Intriguing Home Slate In 2025

Published
Bri Amaranthus
BRI AMARANTHUS

Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with Sports Illustrated for four years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism

Home/Football