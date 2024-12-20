USC Trojans, Texas A&M Aggies Las Vegas Bowl Betting Odds After Transfer Portal, Opt Outs
The USC Trojans will face off against the Texas A&M Aggies in the SRS Distribution Bowl on Dec 27. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. PT on PT.
Both USC and Texas A&M have expereinced a mass exodus in the NCAA transfer portal: USC has had 19 players enter the portal and Texas A&M has ad 20 players enter the portal.
Oddsmakers don't trust USC coach Lincoln Riley: the Trojans are currently a 3.5-point underdog vs. the Texas A&M Aggies. The over/under is at 51.5 points. This line has not shifted since it opened, likely due to the fact that both teams are experiencing overwhelming roster turnover.
Most recently for the Aggies, three players decided to opt out of the bowl game. Texas A&M's top three defensive linemen - Shemar Turner, Nic Scourton, Shemar Stewart- will not play in the Las Vegas Bowl to instead prepare for the NFL Draft.
Safe to say, Texas A&M will be undermanned. But so will USC. The USC receiving core has taken a huge hit. The Trojans have lost wide receivers Zachariah Branch, Tyron Hudson, and Duce Robinson.
“It’s just kind of the new world that we live in,” Riley said. “The reality is you’re going to recruit some transfers to come in, you’re going to have people exit your program, it’s just apart of the world. I’ve learned to not really carry emotion with it. A lot of these are business decisions, I think like I’ve said before on both sides and when those things happen you have to understand it and understand that this is becoming more of a business obviously than it’s ever been. I don’t get too high or too low when good news comes across my desk or tough news comes across my desk. "
At quarterback, USC's Miller Moss transferred and third-stringer, Jake Jensen, has also entered the portal. Good news is, quarterback Jayden Maiava is hitting his stride after finishing out the final three games of the season for USC and totaling 906 passing yards and 11 total touchdowns (7 passing, 4 rushing.)
USC's season has been underwhelming in Riley's third year in Southern California, but the Trojans earned their way to a bowl game with a 6-6 record.
Texas A&M on the other hand was 8-2 just a few weeks ago, in the hunt for a College Football Playoff spot. The Aggies lost an overtime thriller to Auburn and then followed that up with a home loss to rival Texas to end their regular season at 8-4.
Texas A&M is motivated to finish the 2024 season on a high note after losing their final two SEC games in heartbreaking fashion to Auburn and Texas.
"We need this win," Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Taurean York said. "We lost our last three SEC games. We want to go out with a bang next Friday and set us up for the next eight months to come."
Both these teams were ascending in the AP Top-25 poll at one point this season, USC was once ranked No. 11 and Texas A&M was formerly No. 10.
