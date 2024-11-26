All Trojans

USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley On Close Games: 'We Don't Panic'

The USC Trojans have been involved in close games all season long, but coach Lincoln Riley believes the Trojans have learned from the losses and wins. USC has won back-to-back games including a comeback win over their rivals, UCLA Bruins.

Gabriel Duarte

Oct 12, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley during a time out against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Oct 12, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley during a time out against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans have been subjected to a number of close losses this season with at least three of their losses being three points or less, and all five losses being by less than a touchdown. USC coach Lincoln Riley appeared on the USC Athletics podcast, Trojans Live on Monday, and he talked about what it's meant for the Trojans to be on the other side of close games, including their nail biting win over the UCLA Bruins.

It seems like the Trojans have finally hit a groove, winning their last two games in dramatic fashion by knocking off the Nebraska Cornhuskers at home 28-20 and traveling to the Rose Bowl to take down UCLA 19-13.

Nov 23, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws a pass during the fourth quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

The Trojans went into halftime with a 9-3 lead over the Bruins, but a scoreless third quarter would see UCLA take the lead heading into the final quarter of play. USC would rally with 10 points in the fourth quarter to eventually win the game.

"The team hung in there," said Riley. "I mean really, the team deserves a lot of credit for that. It's not easy. Just emotionally, to stay in it, to keep battling, I think the team kept their confidence. I think the team kept great perspective on all that's happened this year, the good, the bad, and everything in between and they've stayed steady and they've stayed motivated."

He added that USC doesn't get worked up about being in dogfights late in ballgames.

"We don't panic, we know what it feels like, we know what it takes and it's just a matter of going and doing it," he said.

Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

It all started back before the Nebraska game, when the Trojans fell to 4-5 after the 26-21 loss to Washington. Riley said his team made the decision to lock in and end the season on a high note as USC finished their season with two important rivalry games and one game against a historic Big Ten foe.

"We really looked at this last three game stretch and we said it's a three-game season against three very good programs," he said.

The Trojans finish up their season at home as they host Notre Dame for the Battle of the Shillelagh on Saturday. The game will be broadcasted on the CBS at 12:30 p.m.

Gabriel Duarte
GABRIEL DUARTE

Residing in Los Angeles, Gabriel Duarte is a senior at Cal State Northridge and is pursuing a degree in broadcast journalism. Gabriel is passionate about college athletics and is a writer for USC Trojans on SI and Oregon Ducks on SI. Gabriel has covered many college sporting events around the Southern California area including basketball and football for USC. Gabriel also writes for his local newspaper on high school sports.

