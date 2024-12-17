USC Trojans' Zachariah Branch, Zion Branch Enter Transfer Portal: 'Package Deal' for Destination?
The USC Trojans continue to get decimated in the transfer portal. Wide receiver Zachariah Branch and safety Zion Branch announced on Tuesday afternoon that they would be transferring per ESPN’s Pete Thamel. This is a huge loss for coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans.
It is expected that the brothers will end up transferring to the same school.
Branch Brothers Enter Transfer Portal
Zachariah and Zion Branch have both entered the transfer portal. These are massive departures for a Trojans team that has already been hit hard by departing players.
Zachariah Branch was one of the most hyped up players for USC ever since he signed with them out of high school prior to the 2023 season. Zachariah was a five-star prospect and was ranked as the No. 1 wide receiver in the class of 2023. In his two years with the Trojans, Branch hauled in 78 receptions for 823 yards and 3 touchdowns. While he hasn’t produced gaudy numbers, Branch has shown flashes of how good he can be. His potential is through the roof.
Zion Branch singed with USC out of high school for the 2022 season. He was rated as a four-star prospect and ranked the No. 6 safety in the class of 2022. In his time with the Trojans, Branch had 41 total tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, and one forced fumble.
Former USC Trojans cornerback from 2022-2023 Domani Jackson commented on the news. Jackson transferred from USC to Alabama following the 2023 season.
MORE: Chicago Bears Rookie Caleb Williams On Pace To Break NFL Record Set By Aaron Rodgers
MORE: Detroit Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown Sets Multiple Records In Loss Against Buffalo Bills
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes to Land Transfer Portal Running Back Quinten Joyner From USC?
Trojans Lose More Key Players to Portal
Here’s a jarring stat about Lincoln Riley since taking over at USC. Out of Riley’s top 15 recruits landed in his first two years at the helm, 10 of them have entered the transfer portal.
That cannot happen. USC won’t be able to compete in a a conference like the Big Ten if the continue to lose their top players.
Just in the past couple weeks on the offensive side of the ball alone, the Trojans have lost wide receivers Zachariah Branch, Duce Robinson, and Kyron Hudson.
Riley spoke last week about the amount of USC players that have entered the portal.
“We’re a college model that’s becoming a professional model,” Riley said. “I know some people don’t want to say it here. It is what is is.”
NIL and the portal have completely changed the game when it comes to developing players and building a program.
“The reality is there’s just some guys that you either can’t or are not going to pay what they want,” Riley said. “If your value doesn’t match the money then it’s not going to go well much longer.”
MORE: USC Trojans Offensive Lineman Elijah Paige 'Never Had Interest' in Transfer Portal
MORE: Quarterback Miller Moss Transfers to Louisville From USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley
MORE: USC Trojans Football Schedule: Grueling Road Opponents, Intriguing Home Slate In 2025