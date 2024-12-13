How to Watch USC Trojans vs. Texas A&M Las Vegas Bowl: Preview, Prediction, TV Channel
The USC Trojans and the Texas A&M Aggies will meet in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 27. The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. PT at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The game broadcast will be on ESPN.
The Trojans and Aggies do not have a long history together. The teams have only played three times, two of which have been in bowl games. The last time USC and Texas A&M played against each other was Dec. 31, 1977. The Trojans are 3-0 against the Aggies, looking to stay undefeated in the upcoming Las Vegas Bowl.
The USC Trojans ended the regular season with a 6-6 record, 4-5 in conference play. The season started well for the Trojans, being ranked as high as No. 11. The season ended disappointingly, but the Trojans are looking to end on a high note against the Aggies.
Texas A&M had a strong start to the season. Despite losing week one against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, the Aggies went on to win seven in a row. The season ended in a bit of a disappointment, losing three of their last four games. The Texas A&M Aggies finished the regular season with an 8-4 record, 5-3 in conference play. Even with the tough ending, it was a strong showing from the Aggies this season.
The biggest task for the Trojans in the upcoming bowl game will be to see which players step up. USC has lost several key players to the transfer portal, especially on the offense. The Trojans have a couple of weeks to prepare for the game and USC coach Lincoln Riley and the rest of the coaching staff will utilize the time to work with the players that did not get the most attention during the regular season.
“It’s given us a chance to really get on the field a lot with the guys, get a lot of work in. Build on how we close the season and really a chance to build and take a lot of these young guys, these developmental guys, pump a lot of reps into them,” Riley said.
The Trojans have lost 15 players to the transfer portal so far. The Trojans will be without key players including running back Quinten Joyner and wide receiver Kyron Hudson. Four offensive linemen from USC have also entered the portal. There is also the chance for players to opt out of the bowl game due to declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft. The upcoming game will be testing many young players.
Riley spoke about the opportunity for these players to step up throughout practices and the game.
“You see some of the guys that have emerged, you think like an Elijah Paige like last year at this time was just coming off the scout team and we were watching them like oh man this guys really improved. Obviously, that was a precursor to him, played well in the bowl game and earning a starting spot,” Riley said. “I think other guys that’ll emerge throughout this period. It’s a fun time.”
The Aggies are facing the same issue, as they have also lost significant players to the portal. Texas A&M has lost two players from the defensive line, including Malick Sylla, who has played 33 games over the past three seasons for the Aggies.
It was Aggies coach Mike Elko’s first season with the program, and though it may not have ended the way they wanted, it was a strong showing from the first-year coach. Both teams are coming off a loss in the final week and using this time to prepare and end the year on a high note.
Prediction:
The USC Trojans are currently 3.5-point underdogs against the Texas A&M Aggies. The Aggies will cover the spread and defeat the Trojans, 28-24, though it could be a back-and-forth game, coming down to the final possession.
