USC Trojans Running Back Quinten Joyner Enters Transfer Portal, Announces Decision
USC Trojans running back Quinten Joyner has officially entered the transfer portal after weeks of speculation. The former 2023 All-American Bowl and Polynesian Bowl participant will have three years of eligibility remaining. The loss to the Trojans running back room, which will assuredly lose their leading rusher Woody Marks to the National Football League, is a massive one.
Joyner, a 5-11, 216-pound running back from Paige, Texas, totaled 63 rushing attempts for 478 yards and three touchdowns this season. With a 7.6 yards per attempt average, Joyner led the Big Ten conference in yards per attempt. Joyner also added 89 receiving yards on the season with one receiving touchdown.
The news is a surprise, but with the transfer portal and NIL money being offered elsewhere, it makes it difficult to retain players like Joyner. While he was a small piece of the puzzle in the Trojans’ offense, Joyner’s talent wasn’t maximized. The 2024 Trojans had the biggest pass-to-run percentage ratio of any Lincoln Riley-coached team ever.
That occurrence may have been a driving factor in the decision from Joyner. In any event, the Trojans have a new need to address in the transfer portal themselves. Expect USC to be in the running back market in the coming months.
MORE: Former USC Trojans' Matt Leinart, Keyshawn Johnson React to 2025 Recruiting Class
MORE: Minnesota Vikings' Sam Darnold Breaks Franchise Record In Win Over Atlanta Falcons
MORE: USC Trojans Tight End Kade Eldridge Enters Transfer Portal
MORE: Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams Brutally Honest In ‘Ass Kicking’ By San Francisco 49ers
MORE: USC Trojans To Play Texas A&M Aggies In Las Vegas Bowl: Preview
MORE: USC Trojans Transfer Quarterback Miller Moss To Visit Missouri, Louisville
MORE: USC Trojans Receiver Kyron Hudson To Enter Transfer Portal: Oregon Ducks Next?
MORE: USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley Shuts Down Other Jobs, UCF Knights: 'I'm Home'
MORE: Jahkeem Stewart Signs With USC Trojans Over LSU Tigers, Oregon Ducks: USC Recruiting
MORE: Why Jadon Perlotte Signed With Tennessee Volunteers Over USC Trojans: Recruiting Flip
MORE: USC Trojans Flip Four-Star Safety Alex Graham From Colorado Buffaloes