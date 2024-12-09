USC Trojans Running Back Quinten Joyner Enters Transfer Portal, Announces Decision

BREAKING: USC RB Quinten Joyner plans to enter the Transfer Portal, a source tells @on3sports



The 5’11 216 RB totaled 63 Carries for 478 Yards & 3 TDs this season



Led the BIG10 in yards per carry (7.6)



3 years of eligibility remaining https://t.co/M81knmyZr4 pic.twitter.com/ynwJ8gdObZ