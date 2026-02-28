Biggest Takeaways from Bishop Fitzgerald's NFL Combine Performance

Former USC Trojans safety Bishop Fitzgerald had the slowest 40-yard dash time of the safeties that ran at the NFL Combine with an official 4.55 seconds, but he stood out in the position-specific drills. In what was a historically fast group of safeties at the NFL Combine, how much will Fitzgerald's 40-yard dash time affect his draft stock?

Bishop Fitzgerald's 40-Yard Dash

Fitzgerald only participated in the 40-yard dash and the vertical leap at the NFL Combine, and he finished towards the bottom of his position group in both categories. He ran the slowest 40 of the night, and his vertical leap of 33 inches was the second-lowest among safeties that participated.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southern California defensive back Bishop Fitzgerald (DB35) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

To be fair, the group of safeties was the fastest ever at the combine, recording an average of 4.44 seconds for the 40-yard dash.

While Fitzgerald's slower time and lower vertical leap might spark some concerns about his explosiveness, his production at the college level speaks for itself. In one season at USC, Fitzgerald finished with five interceptions, 51 combined tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and one sack.

He started his career at NC State, and in two seasons he totaled five interceptions, 97 tackles, and 7.5 tackles for loss. In three seasons of college football, Fitzgerald deflected 14 passes, demonstrating his instincts as well as his ability to track the ball.

Bishop Fitzgerald Shines in Position Drills

Fitzgerald might have lacked the explosiveness that NFL teams were hoping to see in the athletic testing drills, but the former USC safety showed off his ability his athleticism and footwork in various defensive back drills. A smooth athlete, Fitzgerald demonstrated the quick change of direction skills that led to his success at the college level.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southern California defensive back Bishop Fitzgerald (DB35) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While Fitzgerald might not have boosted his NFL Draft stock at the combine, his positional drills made sure that the former Trojan proved himself as an athletic safety prospect.

Kamari Ramsey vs. Bishop Fitzgerald NFL Draft Stock

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southern California defensive back Kamari Ramsey (DB45) speaks to members of the media | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Fitzgerald shined in a USC secondary that featured fellow safety Kamari Ramsey, and Ramsey's 40-yard dash of 4.47 seconds could lead to him being picked sooner than Fitzgerald. With Ramsey the more versatile defensive back, he likely stamped himself as a higher draft pick than Fitzgerald thanks to his performance at the NFL Combine.

Still, Fitzgerald has the potential to be a contributor on an NFL defense.

NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein offered his scouting report of Fitzgerald:

"Fitzgerald’s consistency of execution is quite different in coverage versus run support. In coverage, he is assignment-oriented, displaying an adequate mix of route balance and response quickness. He’s clear-eyed to recognize takeaway opportunities and has the ball skills to flip the field. He can match underneath but might not have the speed to stay in-phase if the route travels deep. As a run defender, Fitzgerald plays with urgency but issues diagnosing the play and suspect pursuit angles have led to chunk runs, creating an imbalance that affects his draft grade," wrote Zierlein.