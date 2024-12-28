USC Trojans Stun Texas A&M Aggies In Comeback Upset: Las Vegas Bowl
The USC Trojans beat the Texas A&M Aggies 35-31 in the Las Vegas Bowl on Friday night in Allegiant Stadium. The Aggies scored first before USC tied the game in the second quarter. The second half featured many more points, including 21 in the fourth quarter from the Trojans.
USC wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane caught three of quarterback Jayden Maiava's four touchdowns. Lane finished the game with seven receptions for 127 yards on top of the three scores. After the game, Lane was interviewed on ESPN's SportsCenter.
"Everybody came to this bowl week, everybody came and banded together. And I think when anybody's name was called, everybody knew what time it was, and we just tried to do our best," said Lane.
With the win, USC finishes the season 7-6, and Trojans coach Lincoln Riley avoids finishing with a losing record, something he has never done as a head coach in college football.
USC quarterback Jayden Maiava finished with 295 yards and four touchdowns. He also threw three interceptions, but the Trojans came away with the win.
Maiava's second interception came in the second half as Texas A&M defensive lineman Cashius Howell made an athletic play, tipping a screen pass into the air and came down with the ball. While the turnovers gave the Aggies favorable field position, Maiava led a successful game-winning drive, finding wide receiver Kyle Ford in the end zone with eight seconds remaining.
MORE: Highest-Paid College Football Coaches: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Contract Buy Out
MORE: USC Trojans Or Texas A&M Aggies To Land Five-Star Recruit Brandon Arrington?
MORE: USC Trojans Wide Receiver Transfer Zachariah Branch Predicted To Georgia Bulldogs
After the game, Lane was asked about his quarterback's ability and what he proved to the country while playing under the national spotlight.
"[Maiava's] not afraid to take chances," said Lane. "Three picks, I think, but, that that doesn't matter at the end of the day. What matters is a a winner on the column. So, I think at the end of the day, we all realize what we we came to do in Vegas and that is come out with the win, and I think we're all happy with that. It's time to go home and and enjoy a little bit of Christmas time that we missed."
At the end of the first half, the Trojans caught a break after a roughing the kicker penalty from Texas A&M extended the USC drive. With less than two minutes remaining, the Trojans rushed the ball twice before calling a time out after burning over a minute on the game clock. Riley's conservative decision forced the Trojans to settle for a field goal, but kicker Michael Lantz missed the 39-yard attempt.
USC running back Bryan Jackson filled in admirably after Woody Marks opted out of the game after declaring for the NFL Draft while Quinten Joyner entered the transfer portal earlier in December. Jackson ended the game with 66 rushing yards on 16 carries, leading the team.
Before the game, USC lost a total of 19 players to the transfer portal after disappointing season in Southern California.
The Trojans lost offensive lineman Elijah Paige in the first quarter of the game, and he was replaced by backup tackle Justin Tauanuu. USC was already thin along the offensive line, losing players such as Mason Murphy and Gino Quinones. Other notable departures into the transfer portal from USC were quarterback Miller Moss as well as wide receivers Zachariah Branch and Kyron Hudson.
A win over Texas A&M gives USC some much-needed momentum heading into the offseason.
MORE: Minnesota Vikings' Sam Darnold Breaks Multiple NFL Records, Beats Seattle Seahawks
MORE: USC Trojans To Upset Texas A&M Aggies? Las Vegas Bowl Prediction, Betting Odds
MORE: Kliff Kingsbury: Chicago Bears Next Head Coach? Caleb Williams Reunion
MORE: USC Trojans Recruit Matai Tagoa'i Signs Historic NIL Deal With Bitcoin