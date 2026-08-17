Three Intriguing Fall Camp Developments for USC Trojans

The No. 14 USC Trojans have completed over two weeks of fall camp and the season opener against San José State on Aug. 29 is fast approaching.

The depth chart is starting to come into focus as veterans surge and USC’s No. 1 recruiting class continues to leave their mark. Here are three intriguing developments in camp.

Solidifying the Offensive Line After a Key Injury

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC was set to return all five starting offensive line from last season until Kilian O’Connor suffered a season-ending injury early in camp. Tobias Raymond, who started at 13 games last season at guard and left tackle, saw extended work at center in the spring while O’Connor was still recovering from a season-ending injury he suffered last season. He repped both guard and center early in camp, but the move to center becomes a permanent one for Raymond.

Offensive line coach Zach Hanson has put a premium on creating position flexibility for depth and to get the five best players on the field. It should pay dividends for USC this season because of the talent they have accumulated upfront.

Hayden Treter began last season playing offensive tackle before making his first career start at guard in the bowl game. He is segueing that into a starting role in his third year, with two-year starter Alani Noa occupying the other guard position. Elijah Paige and Justin Tauanuu return as the left and right tackle. Paige is a two-year starter, and Tauanuu started all 13 games last season.

Having a veteran, experienced offensive line bodes well for quarterback Jayden Maiava, who was sacked just 15 times last season, third fewest in the Big Ten, and a Trojans run game that returns its two leading rushers in Waymond Jordan and King Miller. Hanson has talked numerous times about his offensive line becoming a bully in the Big Ten and if they can healthy, he just might have it in 2026.

Elijah Vaikona is someone that was trending up in the spring and has continued that in the fall heading into his second season. He gives USC a backup at either tackle position they feel comfortable with.

Freshman Class Continues to Shine

USC Trojans freshman wide receiver Trent Mosley | USC Trojans freshman wide receiver Trent Mosley

No, USC will not be solely dependent on its freshman class. Yes, though, they will be key contributors from the start and a few will end up starting, most notably on offense.

Receiver Trent Mosley shined from the jump in spring and is expected to start in the slot. He and fellow Trinity League star receiver, Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, add explosive, playmaking ability to the Trojans offense. Dixon-Wyatt continues to trend up in fall camp and could be in the starting lineup in week 0, depending on the status of sophomore Tanook Hines.

Dixon-Wyatt's Mater Dei (Calif.) teammate, tight end Mark Bowman, will be a day one starter. An athletic freak at the position, Bowman gives quarterback Jayden Maiava a security blanket that can also put stress on defenses. Bowman has missed time in fall camp but will be ready to roll for the season opener. Running back Deshonne Redeaux and guard Breck Kolojay, who has also missed time in camp, add key depth to their respective position units.

Five-star defensive end Luke Wafle, the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2026 class, has been as good as advertised and continues to push a couple of veterans for a starting role. He will at the very least heavily factor into the rotation. Defensive lineman Tomuhini “TomTom” Topui has been one of the biggest winners of camp and is set to be a key rotational player in the interior.

Topui comes from the same high school as Dixon-Wyatt and Bowman. The three of them, and Mosley have proven the importance of the Trojans recruiting the Trinity League.

Talanoa Ili, who starred in the Trinity League for three seasons, drew glowing reviews from linebacker coach Mike Ekeler in the spring and then veterans in fall camp. Ili will be a key reserve behind returning starters Desman Stephens and Jadyn Walker.

Safety Madden Riordan made noise early on in spring practice and the buzz continued to grow. He’s added 25 pounds since arriving on campus and adds depth to the room. Cornerback Elbert “Rock” Hill stock continues to rise and is a name to keep an eye on during the season.

Versatility in the Secondary and Depth at Cornerback

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans safety Christian Pierce (24) hits Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jadarian Price (24) during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Prophet Brown was projected to start at nickel last season before suffering a season-ending injury early in camp. He’s back for his sixth season, has noticeably added muscle and is building momentum to start opposite of Christian Pierce at safety.

Kennedy Urlacher, who started the final three games at safety in 2025, will play more nickel this season. He is battling Alex Graham, who started the final three games at nickel last season. The two of them have also been taking plenty of reps at safety and could be on the field at the same time in different situations.

Iowa State transfer Jontez Williams is a lock to start at one of the cornerback positions and Chasen Johnson is trending towards occupying the other spot. Both players suffered season-ending knee injuries last season but have returned to full form in camp.

Marcelles Williams started 11 games last season and should still factor into the rotation. He will continue to push to hold onto his spot. Hill, the No. 1 cornerback in the 2026 class, is second on the depth chart with Williams. He will get a chance to prove himself early in the season. So will RJ Sermons, who’s had bright moments in camp and shouldn’t be counted out because of his physical traits.

The cornerback position is an ongoing battle and is very likely going to bleed into the season.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , and X for the latest news.