Three USC Trojans Additions Who Could Become Key Contributors

Following the 2025 season, the USC Trojans and coach Lincoln Riley made several additions through the transfer portal and high school recruiting, and many of them could make a crucial impact for USC as soon as 2026.

With all these additions in mind, three intriguing players could become a key component of the roster for the Trojans.

Tucker Ashcraft, Tight End

Aug 30, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers tight end Tucker Ashcraft (38) during the game against the Western Michigan Broncos at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

On the offensive side of the ball, one player who could make a solid contribution for USC is tight end Tucker Ashcraft, who is transferring to play for the Trojans after playing for the Wisconsin Badgers last season.

At the tight end position, Ashcraft has been a solid option as a receiver, but with the Badgers, he functioned primarily as a blocker to help Wisconsin establish a physical run game. When Ashcraft did get opportunities as a receiver, he did take advantage, as he recorded 22 receptions for 178 yards and two touchdowns in his career with the Badgers.

Heading into 2026, USC does need someone to step up at tight end with the departures of Lake McRee and Walker Lyons. McRee specifically was a huge piece of the offense and became a very reliable target for quarterback Jayden Maiava.

Oct 7, 2023; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers tight end Tucker Ashcraft (38) catches a pass to score a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Based on the opportunity at tight end, Ashcraft could work into a key role for the Trojans in Riley’s offense. While Riley has had the benefit of developing tight ends like McRee, who have been good receiving threats, having a player like Ashcraft could help USC’s run game take a step forward and take some pressure off Maiava. If the Trojans can run the ball well, USC should be in more manageable situations, which could enable USC to become a more balanced offense.

In addition to Ashcraft, USC was also able to add one of the top tight end recruits in the country as the Trojans brought in Mark Bowman. While Ashcraft is more of a balanced tight end, Bowman comes in as more of a receiving option and could enable Ashcraft to lean on his biggest strengths, which are his ability to block and contribute in the pass game when the ball comes his way.

As Ashcraft heads into his first season with the Trojans, his ability to contribute as a receiver but just as much in the run game as a blocker could help him to become a three-down player for USC and allow USC to become one of the more consistent offenses in the Big Ten.

Carrington Pierce, Cornerback

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

In the secondary, cornerback Carrington Pierce is another player who could become a major impact player for USC.

Last season, Pierce played for the Oklahoma State Cowboys, but he saw very little action as he appeared in just one game. However, Pierce had an incredible 2024 season with Chaffey College in what was his first full season of organized football.

In Pierce’s 2024 campaign at Chaffey College, he totaled 24 tackles, three tackles for loss, six pass breakups, and three interceptions as he played in 11 games. Standing at 6-1 and 175 pounds, Pierce has great length, speed, and ball skills, which have enabled him to have solid ball production and could help him to become a valuable piece for the Trojans in the secondary.

During the 2025 season, USC recorded 12 interceptions, which ranked 42nd in the country, and is something that the Trojans could improve on. Adding a player like Pierce, who has great ball skills, could be exactly what USC needed. In a conference like the Big Ten, being able to take the ball away against the elite quarterbacks that many of the elite teams in the conference have is something that could make the difference between being an average defense and a great defense.

If Pierce can earn a rotational role in USC’s defense under defensive coordinator Gary Patterson, his ability to take the ball away could help him to emerge as one of the best cornerbacks in the Big Ten and potentially in the entire country.

Deven Bryant, Linebacker

Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) is sacked by Washington Huskies linebacker Deven Bryant (17) and defensive lineman Bryce Butler (92) during the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Trojans were able to bring in another solid player on defense with the addition of linebacker Deven Bryant, who transferred to USC after playing for the Washington Huskies in 2025.

At linebacker, Bryant has proven the ability to be a disruptive player with the ability to make tackles all across the field against the run and in the pass game. In Bryant’s 2025 campaign with the Huskies, he recorded 69 tackles, two tackles for loss, and two pass breakups.

Sep 20, 2025; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies linebacker Deven Bryant (17) forces an incomplete pass against Washington State Cougars wide receiver Joshua Meredith (18) in the first half of Apple Cup at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

For USC, Bryant could be a great contributor and could potentially form a great duo with fellow linebaker Desman Stephens II. Heading into next season, the Trojans do need to take a step forward as a run defense after allowing 143.23 rush yards per game, which ranked 58th in the country, to have a chance at winning the Big Ten and compete for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

So as Bryant prepares for the 2026 season, his ability to be reliable against the run and consistently make plays in the passing game could be exactly what USC needs to become one of the top defenses in the Big Ten.

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