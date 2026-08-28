USC Offensive Lineman Tobias Raymond's Thought Process Amid New Role

The plan was to keep offensive lineman Tobias Raymond in the interior in 2026.

Raymond began his career playing right tackle. He was thrust into duty as a redshirt freshman in USC’s first ever Big Ten game against Michigan back in September of 2024 because of some struggles at the tackle position. Raymond then made his first career start at right tackle to finish the year in the Las Vegas Bowl.

Oct 21, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Utah Utes in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

It appeared he was going to naturally become a full-time starter at that position last season but after DJ Wingfield was declared ineligible, Raymond kicked inside to guard. However, he would move out to left tackle throughout the season as Elijah Paige endured an injury riddled season.

"He's one of the steadiest people and players in this program," said coach Lincoln Riley. "He's a guy you count on. A guy that fought through countless things to play here. He's played through so many different injuries that the world didn't know, it would take a long time to list them all,” Riley said. “He's just that type of player and competitor, and that's the kind of guy you want leading our O-line."

Raymond’s position flexibility was incredibly valuable in 2025 as he started all 13 games. So, offensive line coach Zach Hanson added to repertoire by having him take reps at center this spring. It created depth at the position and the idea of moving him there full-time remained a possibility. And when O’Connor suffering a season-ending injury early in fall camp, the move to center became a certainty.

As the Trojans kick off the 2026 season this Saturday, Aug. 29, coach Lincoln Riley confirmed on Monday that Raymond would start at center. It was a position the Trojans staff ultimately believed he would end up playing at some point in his college career, especially for his NFL future.

“I played everything last year except center,” Raymond said. “So, this spring when they knew I was going to be an interior guy, they just tried to give me reps at a little bit of everything, left guard, center, right guard. It was always a possibility, and coaches talked about it more recently after what happened with Kilian.”

Tobias Raymond’s Transition to Center Position

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Raymond admitted it was a learning curve when he began taking reps at center in the spring.

“During spring it kind of felt like I was a freshman all over when I was playing center,” Raymond said.

O’Connor has remained a fixture in practice, riding around his scooter and essentially serving as an extra coach. Even without a helmet on, O’Connor is still one of the leaders on the team.

The redshirt senior has been helping Raymond make the transition to center. But even before that, O’Connor has played a role in Raymond blossoming from a developmental guy when he first arrived in the 2023 class, to one of the Trojans top offensive linemen.

“He’s definitely helped me a lot, even when I was playing guard,” Raymond said. “We’d often watch film together and just talk through looks and how we’d ID’d it. If we messed up a play, we’d talk about our footwork and how we’d do it better. He’s always been a great guy to go talk to about technique.”

Starting Offensive Line and Depth Outlook

Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USC offensive lineman Elijah Paige speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC will officially release its depth chart but the outlook of its starting five has taken shape. Paige at left tackle, Hayden Treter at left guard, Raymond at center, Alani Noa at right guard and Justin Tauanuu at right tackle.

“Tobias brings unity,” said running back King Miller. “He’s been here since day one with coach Riley. Him being there for so long, he knows the system in and out. He’s a guy we lean on.”

Treter is the only player that isn’t a returning starter. He did start in the bowl game last season and was a standout in fall camp. It’s an offensive line with great size and experience but it’s also the depth that makes it one of the strongest position units on the roster.

Elijah Vaikona has been trending up all offseason in his second season and gives them great depth at either tackle position. Aaron Dunn, a four-star recruit in the 2025 class, five-star freshman Keenyi Pepe, the No. 1 offensive tackle in the 2026 class, and freshman Vlad Dyakonov solidify the tackle depth.

Freshman Breck Kolojay and Kaylon Miller, who started three games last season at guard, and Ratumana Bulabalavu provide depth in the interior. Miller can also play center. Willi Wascher and freshman Kannon Smith are other names to know at center.

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