Why USC Trojans Transfer Portal Defensive Lineman Bear Alexander Chose Oregon Ducks
During the season, the USC Trojans saw one of their prized transfer portal pickups of 2023 depart the team. Now, former USC defensive lineman Bear Alexander has settled down and found his third school in four years.
Alexander announced on social media that he has committed to the Oregon Ducks.
Alexander moves onto his third school after spending his freshman season with Georgia, before spending two years with USC. Three games into this season on Sept. 25, he announced his intention of entering the transfer portal after not getting the playing time he desired with USC. By doing so, Alexander preserved a year of eligibility by using his redshirt this season.
Currently, Alexander sits as the No. 7 defensive lineman in the transfer portal, according to On3, and was one of the best uncommitted defensive lineman in the country prior to pledging with the Ducks.
Alexander will face his former team as the Trojans will take on the Ducks next season in Eugene on Nov. 22, 2025. The former four-star prospect visited Penn State on Dec. 15 before he headed to Oregon on Dec. 19 and ultimately committing to Ducks coach Dan Lanning's squad. Alexander has two seasons of eligibility left.
MORE: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley's Candid Comments On Transfer Portal Losses, NIL Budget
MORE: USC Trojans Transfer Portal: Keeshawn Silver Commits USC over Bill Belichick, UNC
MORE: USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley Biggest Transfer Portal Losers In College Football?
USC coach Lincoln Riley wasted no time in looking for Alexander's future replacement as he snagged big names through the portal and high school ranks.
The Trojans' second highest rated high school signee this recruiting cycle is four-star defensive lineman Jahkeem "Thanos" Stewart. He is the No. 9 defensive lineman and No. 54 player in his class, according to 247Sports. USC also managed to bring in three other defensive linemen through the high school ranks. The Trojans signed Floyd Boucard, Cash Jacobsen, and Gus Cordova, all of them being three-star prospects.
In the portal, USC has been linked to some big names and already have one player committed. Former Kentucky defensive lineman Keeshawn Silver. The four-star transfer prospect had 26 tackles and one sack last season for the Wildcats. Silver is ranked as the No. 6 defensive lineman in the portal per 247Sports and was highly-touted coming out of high school in 2022. He was a consensus five-star prospect who never fully broke out in Kentucky. USC co-defensive coordinator Eric "Henny" Henderson and defensive line coach Shaun Nua will look to get the former five-star back on track.
USC has also been in contention for another former Georgia defensive lineman. The Trojans have shown interest in Jamaal Jarrett. Another four-star portal prospect, Jarrett only recorded three tackles this season for the Bulldogs.
MORE: Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams Rookie Season A Bust Or Success? Coaching Search Chaos
MORE: USC Trojans Program Falling Apart Under Lincoln Riley? Top Recruiting Classes Transferring
MORE: Georgia Bulldogs, Florida Gators Targeting Transfer Portal Receiver Zachariah Branch
MORE: USC Trojans Football Schedule: Grueling Road Opponents, Intriguing Home Slate In 2025