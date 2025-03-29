USC Trojans To Pursue Transfer Portal Edge Rusher David Bailey From Stanford?
The USC Trojans may not be done adding to their roster just yet. One of the most glaring needs on the roster heading into the spring transfer portal window is linebacker and the Trojans have a chance to add one of the portal's best at the position.
After Stanford coach Troy Taylor was fired amid reports of alleged mistreatment of staff, the Cardinal saw a few of their players enter the transfer portal, including their star linebacker, David Bailey. The No. 3 edge rusher and No. 10 player in the transfer portal according to 247Sports, Bailey immediately becomes the best uncommitted player in the portal.
Bailey comes into the 2025 season as the highest graded Power Four edge rusher returning with a 90.9 grade according to Pro Football Focus.
Carter Bahns of 247Sports wrote that Bailey's production during his junior year solidified himself as one of the premier defenders in the country,
"He only started two games as a junior, but David Bailey was so effective last season that he did not even need a massive role to cement himself as one of college football's highest-upside defenders for 2025. Bailey paced Stanford in tackles for loss quarterback hurries, sacks and forced fumbles during the best year of his career. He is a former 247Sports True Freshman All-American." Bahns said.
Bailey finished his junior year with 31 tackles, seven sacks, and five forced fumbles as he was the heart and soul of Stanford's defense. In fact, Bailey has been productive his entire career so far, racking up over 30 tackles in each of his three seasons at the Farm.
The edge rusher has also accumulated 14.5 sacks and seven forced fumbles throughout his Stanford career.
The Trojans came close to landing Bailey out of high school, when they hosted him for his last official visit before he ultimately committed and signed to Stanford in 2022.
Currently, USC is projected to have quality depth, but has no true stars amongst their edge rushers. The Trojans will be bringing back at least of their 2024 starters in Anthony Lucas, who is expected to man a spot along the trenches, but apart from him, the competition is wide open.
A player with the talent like Bailey could certainly shake things up in the pecking order as he would have a big role in the Trojans' defense.
USC could end up with one of the best defensive line transfer portal classes as the Trojans have already signed four-stars Jamaal Jarrett and Keeshawn Silver.
If he does end up siding with USC, Bailey would become the best transfer portal pickup, slotting ahead of Silver, a four-star defensive lineman that ranks No. 25 in the portal according to 247Sports.