USC Trojans Transfer Portal: Zachariah Branch, Zion Branch To Visit Arizona State
The USC Trojans have been making moves in the transfer portal, picking up a few high profile defensive linemen. The Trojans have also seen notable defections to the transfer portal such as wide receiver Zachariah Branch and safety Zion Branch.
The two brothers entered the portal on Dec. 17 and have already visited Georgia and now they are expected to visit Arizona State, according to Chris Karpman of 247Sports.
The Branch brothers aren't the first transfers out of USC to visit with Arizona State. Former USC wide receiver Duce Robinson took a visit to Tempe to check out the Big 12 champions.
Interestingly enough, Zachariah entered the portal with a "Do Not Contact" tag. Usually when players enter the transfer portal with that tag, it means they have a destination in mind prior to entering. However, with the brothers setting up multiple visits, it adds intrigue into their recruitment.
Both players are expected to land at their new school as a package deal.
MORE: Atlanta Falcons' Drake London Speaks On Kirk Cousins Benching, Michael Penix Jr.
MORE: USC Trojans vs. UConn Huskies Women's Basketball Preview Prediction, TV Channel, Odds
MORE: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley's Candid Comments On Transfer Portal Losses, NIL Budget
MORE: USC Trojans Transfer Portal: Keeshawn Silver Commits USC over Bill Belichick, UNC
MORE: USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley Biggest Transfer Portal Losers In College Football?
Coming out of high school, Zachariah was a five-star prospect and the No. 1 wide receiver in the class of 2023, and he to USC as a highly-regarded talent. His freshman season, he was named as an All-American as a kick returner, when he took back 16 kicks for 332 yards and a touchdown. He also contributed on offense, racking up 31 catches for 320 yards and two touchdowns.
This season, Branch had high preseason expectations and was thought to be a candidate for some hardware at the end of the season. Things never came together for the Nevada native despite posting better numbers compared to his freshman season. He ended this year off with 47 receptions for 503 yards and one touchdown.
The elder Branch brother, Zion, was been plagued by injuries during his time at USC, but managed to contribute when healthy. After a season-ending knee injury wiped out his freshman season in 2022, Branch has managed to accrue 41 tackles, three pass deflections, and one sack when on the field. He was rated as the No. 6 safety and No. 58 player in the class of 2022 coming out of Bishop Gorman High School. Branch's departure is a big blow to USC's already depleted secondary. The Trojans graduated eight defensive backs this past season and will look to the portal to fill out their depth.
MORE: Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams Rookie Season A Bust Or Success? Coaching Search Chaos
MORE: USC Trojans Program Falling Apart Under Lincoln Riley? Top Recruiting Classes Transferring
MORE: Georgia Bulldogs, Florida Gators Targeting Transfer Portal Receiver Zachariah Branch
MORE: USC Trojans Football Schedule: Grueling Road Opponents, Intriguing Home Slate In 2025