USC Trojans Transfer Portal: Zachariah Branch, Zion Branch to Visit Georgia Bulldogs
The USC Trojans lost wide receiver Zachariah Branch and safety Zion Branch to the transfer portal. The Branch brothers are excepted to be a “package deal” for their next school and to both commit to the same program for 2025.
Where could they end up transferring to?
Branch Brothers to Georgia?
The Branch brothers are reportedly setting up a visit to the Georgia Bulldogs and coach Kirby Smart, per On3’s Pete Nakos. The date has yet to be determined, but it appears it is in the works.
Wide receiver Zachariah Branch is viewed as one of the most coveted players in the transfer portal. He is rated as the No. 4 overall player that has entered the portal by 247Sports. Branch was a five-star prospect out of high school when he signed with the Trojans prior to the 2023 season. He totaled 823 receiving yards and four total touchdowns in his two years with USC.
Zion Branch was recruited as a four-star safety in the class of 2022 by the Trojans, and he spent three seasons with USC.
Could Georgia be a fit for Zachariah and Zion? Georgia has had eight of their players on their 2024 roster announce their intention to transfer. They have yet to receive a commitment from an incoming transfer for the 2025 season.
The Bulldogs are currently in the thick of the College Football Playoff. Georgia is coming off an SEC Championship win over Texas and is the No. 2 seed in the playoff bracket. The Bulldogs earned a bye and will take on the winner of the first-round matchup between Indiana and Notre Dame on Friday night.
Georgia won the National Championship in the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 seasons, but missed out on the playoff completely in 2023-2024. The Bulldogs are now back in the playoff and seeking their third title in the last four years under coach Kirby Smart.
Trojans Losing Key Contributors to Portal
It has been tough sledding for the USC Trojans in this year’s transfer portal. USC has now lost 19 players to enter the portal. Out of these 19, many were in big roles for the team this season.
Wide receiver Zachariah Branch, safety Zion Branch, running back Quinten Joyner, wide receiver Duce Robinson, quarterback Miller Moss, defensive lineman Bear Alexander, and wide receiver Kyron Hudson are a few of the big names leaving USC's program.
Lincoln Riley will enter his fourth year as the Trojans coach in 2025. Is USC in a better place now than it was when he got there? That question would have seemed inconceivable after his first season when he turned around a 4-win team into a 11-win team. USC has gone 14-11 since.
What does the future have in store for the Trojans program?
