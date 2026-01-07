USC Trojans Add Two Elite Big Ten Defensive Linemen in Transfer Portal

The USC Trojans added some much-needed depth and experience to its defensive front via the transfer portal on Tuesday, landing former Michigan State defensive lineman Alex VanSumeren and Penn State edge Zuriah Fisher.

Defensive line was major priority for the Trojans this offseason after delivering inconsistent results during the season.

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Zuriah Fisher (36) against the Boise State Broncos during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The 6-foot-3, 300-pound VanSumeren totaled 52 total tackles and 1.5 sacks last season for the Spartans. The former four-star recruit in the 2022 cycle will have two seasons of eligibility remaining after redshirting during his first season on campus and missing all of 2023 with an injury.

Even if VanSumeren doesn’t project as a starter for the Trojans, he is a valuable addition for a defense that needs to be tougher in the trenches.

Sophomore Jide Abasiri started half of the season and finished third on the team in sacks. Widely considered as one of, if not the strongest player on the team, Abasiri has shown growth in each of his two seasons with the Trojans.

Former five-star Jahkeem Stewart played the entirety of his freshman season with a stress fracture in his foot and still finished second on the team in tackles for loss and flashed the ability to become a dominant defensive lineman in the Big Ten.

Floyd Boucard didn’t have the notoriety of Stewart when he arrived on campus last spring, but the freshman was a valuable rotation piece this past season. Fellow freshman Cash Jacobsen made his season debut against TCU in the bowl game.

USC has a trio of blue-chip prospects on the interior defensive line that are expected to be part of the rotation immediately in Jaimeon Winfield, Tomuhini Topui and Braedon Jones.

Fisher earned a seventh year of eligibility that he will be using in Los Angeles. The former Penn State edge rusher started all 11 he played in this past season, registering 19 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble.

Similar to VanSumeren, Fisher may not be a starter in 2026 with Kameryn Crawford and Braylan Shelby returning, but he does give them another veteran player that could help elevate their pass rush.

Penn State defensive end Zuriah Fisher (36) rushes the quarterback during the Blue-White game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, April 26, 2025, in State College. The White team defeated the Blue team, 10-8. | Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to Pro Football Focus, Fisher’s pass rush win rate was 15.5 in 2025. Anthony Lucas, who has exhausted his eligibility, had the best rush win rate for the Trojans at 12.4.

Freshman Jadyn Ramos played a season-high 14 snaps in the bowl game as the backup to Crawford and Shelby. If the Texas native can continue adding weight to his 6-foot-5 frame to pair with his raw pass rushing ability, he could see an increased role in 2026.

Five-star edge Luke Wafle will have a role next season because of the financial investment the Trojans have made in the New Jersey native and because he looks like someone that has been in college for years already.

Wafle registered an eye-opening 23 sacks and 37 tackles for loss in his senior season. He and Winfield have been early standouts during practice at the Navy All-American Bowl in San Antonio this week. Local four-star edge Simote Kotoanga will also be vying for early playing time.

Transfer Portal Additions

Sep 20, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Terrell Anderson (9) runs the ball during the second quarter against Duke Blue Devils cornerback Landan Callahan (21) at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

USC has been busy during this transfer portal season, landing VanSumeren, Fisher, former Oklahoma State cornerback Carrington Pierce, younger brother of USC safety Christian Pierce, former NC State receiver Terrell Anderson, former Iowa State cornerback Jontez Williams and Washington linebacker Deven Bryant.

Chad Bowden was aggressive in his first season as the Trojans general manager in recruiting, signing the No. 1 class in the 2026 cycle and has deployed a similar approach with the portal.

The Trojans have changed their approach in the portal this season under Bowden, targeting players that have proven production at the Power 4 level.

