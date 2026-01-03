USC Trojans Trending For Five-Star Safety Recruit

USC is emerging as the clear front-runner in the recruitment of one of California’s most dynamic prospects. According to 247Sports analyst Tom Loy, the USC Trojans have positioned themselves as the "odds-on favorite" to land four-star safety Honor Fa’alave-Johnson, pulling ahead of the Oregon Ducks, Alabama Crimson Tide, Texas Longhorns, and Miami Hurricanes in the early stages of the 2027 cycle.

For USC, it’s a familiar recruiting position, locking in elite in-state talent early and building momentum before the national push fully ramps up in conjunction with the opening of the transfer portal.

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches in the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

A Rare Two-Way Résumé Backed by Production

Fa’alave-Johnson’s résumé backs up the national buzz. The Cathedral Catholic standout was recently named Offensive Player of the Year on the 2025 All-CIF teams after a dominant junior season that showcased rare two-way versatility. On offense, he carried the ball 150 times for 1,532 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns, averaging more than 10 yards per carry. He posted eight 100-yard rushing performances, including a 350-yard, five-touchdown eruption against Mission Hills and a 267-yard outing against Folsom in the state championship game.

His impact extended beyond the ground game. Fa’alave-Johnson added 35 receptions for 564 yards and seven scores, making him one of the most productive all-around weapons in California high school football. That offensive output alone would place him among the state’s elite.

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Defensively, the 6-foot-1, 190-pound junior was just as disruptive. He finished the season with 38 total tackles, four pass breakups, and two interceptions, production that explains why recruiting services project him primarily as a high-ceiling safety at the next level rather than a full-time offensive player. But the two-way play does signal a level of versatility that could make him a dynamic weapon on both sides of the ball.

Why USC’s Vision Resonates

That defensive projection is central to USC’s pitch. While Fa’alave-Johnson’s offensive film jumps off the screen, many teams are recruiting him for the other side of the ball. Given USC's need for defensive backs, combined with Fa'alave-Johnson's local roots, the Trojans could be a perfect fit.

Rather than chasing exposure through national 7-on-7 power programs, Fa'alave-Johnson stayed home, aligning with the Trillion Boys program led by Josh and Jack Stupin. The move was rooted in local pride and a desire to represent California talent on its own terms, an outlook that naturally aligns with USC’s in-state recruiting identity.

MORE: Lincoln Riley's Blunt Response About D'Anton Lynn's Absence In Alamo Bowl Loss

MORE: Biggest Offseason Questions For Lincoln Riley, USC Trojans



MORE: USC's Lincoln Riley Reveals Confidence In Finding New Defensive Coordinator

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

It’s part of why his growing connection with USC isn’t surprising. The Trojans were the first program to offer Fa’alave-Johnson back in May 2024, and he has remained a priority target ever since. That trust has only deepened as USC continues to leverage its Southern California pipeline, including the signing of Cathedral Catholic teammate Chase Deniz in the 2026 class.

Momentum in a Critical Defensive Cycle

Southern California coach Lincoln Riley looks for answers against Oregon during the second half touchdown Nov. 22, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rivals’ Recruiting Prediction Machine gives USC a 63-percent chance of landing him, a notable margin given the caliber of programs involved. USC hasn’t signed a five-star defensive back since Domani Jackson in 2022, and while the Trojans loaded up on cornerbacks in the 2026 cycle, safety remains a clear area of need. Landing Fa’alave-Johnson would not only address that gap but also signal USC’s ability to keep elite California defenders home amid intense national pressure.

As the 2027 cycle accelerates and the transfer portal reshapes roster-building strategies across the country, USC could land Fa’alave-Johnson as a cornerstone commitments of the class.