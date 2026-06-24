USC Turns Heads With EA Sports College Football Team Rating

On June 23, Electronic Arts (EA) released the overall ratings for teams and “toughest places to play” in the upcoming College Football 27.

To rate rosters and individual players, EA uses real-world data, historical performances and player attributes – physical abilities and specific position archetypes. For “toughest places,” the game developers research the stadium’s atmosphere along with the team’s home-field win percentage.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; A general overall views of the game between the UCLA Bruins and the Southern California Trojans at the United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

USC's Overall Rating in EA Sports College Football 27

The USC Trojans were able to land within the top-15:

Oregon – 91-overall

Ohio State – 90-overall

Indiana – 90-overall

Notre Dame – 89-overall

Texas – 89-overall

LSU – 88-overall

Miami – 88-overall

Ole Miss – 88-overall

Georgia – 87-overall

Oklahoma – 87-overall

Texas Tech – 87-overall

Alabama – 86-overall

BYU – 86-overall

Texas A&M – 86-overall

USC – 86-overall

Southern Cal also has an 87-rated offense, which is tied for sixth with Oklahoma, and an 85-overall defense. As for the Trojans’ home turf, the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, it failed to rank within the top-25 toughest places to play.

As for the players of the 2026 roster, EA has yet to release their ratings.

Given EA's rating system, left tackle Elijah Paige may be a mid to low 90's player given that he is the cornerstone of the line and is one of the Trojans' top prospects. Defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart could also float around that rating due to his impact as a true freshman and season projections. With an 87-overall offense and second season as a full-time starter, quarterback Jayden Maiava has potential to be a high-rated signal caller in the game

USC’s History in College Football Video Games

Jan 4, 2005; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Matt Leinart (11) congratulates tailback LenDale White during 55-19 victory over Oklahome in FedEx Orange Bowl in the BCS National Championship at Pro Player Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Since the revival of the college football video games, USC has found itself floating above 80-overall.

In EA Sports College Football 25, Southern Cal entered the game with an 87-overall – an 89-rated offense and a 78-rated defense – on release day (July 19, 2024). Former center Jonah Monheim was the highest-rated Trojan at 92. Tied for second at 88-overall were cornerback John Humphrey and defensive tackle Bear Alexander, while receiver Zachariah Branch came in third with an 87 overall.

For the 2026 edition, the Trojans were rated 82-overall on launch day (July 6, 2025) with an 85-rated offense and 84-rated defense. The top-rated player on the team was former wide receiver Makai Lemon (90), followed by fellow receiver Ja’Kobi Lane (89). Tied for third at 88 were cornerback DJ Harvey and safety Kamari Ramsey.

Out of all the editions of the game, the Trojans in EA Sports NCAA Football 06 remain one of the program’s best and one of the best rosters in the video game franchise.

The Trojans' 2005 roster had a perfect A-plus rating (the former rating system) along with an A-plus offense and A-minus defense, making them the No. 1 overall team. They also had the highest-rated quarterback and running back in the game with Matt Leinart (99) and Reggie Bush (97). Former safety Darnell Bing (96), running back LenDale White (92) and tackle Winston Justice (95) make up the rest of the top-five rated Trojans.

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