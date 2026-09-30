USC, UCLA’s Early Results Shift Southern California Power Balance

It’s been two distinct tales early in the year for the two Los Angeles college football programs. On one side, the No. 18 USC Trojans' 2026 destiny hangs in lots of doubt and familiar concern after their performance against No. 15 Oregon.

Meanwhile, Trojans' rivals, the No. 23 UCLA Bruins, are boasting a sense of confidence with their start to the season, a big turnaround from last year.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Helmets at the line of scrimmage as Southern California Trojans offensive lineman J'Onre Reed (50) snaps the ball against the UCLA Bruins in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What was once a sport primarily dominated by USC seems to be slowly fading away, or at the very least stalling miserably.

While the season is still young, the Bruins are quickly gathering the eyes and attention of the city, while the Trojans seem to remain in a hole they can’t quite find a way to get out of.

New Year, Same Frustrations Under Lincoln Riley

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, left, shakes hands with USC head coach Lincoln Riley as the Oregon Ducks face the USC Trojans on Sept. 26, 2026, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Just about everyone knew coach Lincoln Riley was on the hot seat this year. After the Oregon loss, his seat may as well be boiling, at the very least. Riley was brought in from Oklahoma after his multiple College Football Playoff appearances and his talent developing quarterbacks.

But since his first year, in which the Trojans finished 11-3 shy of a playoff appearance and a Heisman Trophy winner in quarterback Caleb Williams, not much has happened.

The Trojans haven’t won more than nine games in the last three years and will potentially repeat that this year, given their production so far.

On paper, a 4-1 record wouldn’t normally raise a cause for concern, but numerous fans are simply exhausted by the Trojans’ lack of production under Riley. USC is 5-14 against AP-ranked teams under Riley, and 0-3 against Oregon.

But how is this possible? It’s not like the Trojans have forgotten how recruit talent. They boast the top-ranked 2026 recruiting class in the country and are well on their way to brining more top local talent in 2027 and 2028.

Defensive coordinator Gary Patterson was brought on board to fix the defensive struggles, and yet, USC lost to the Ducks again.

The Road Ahead of USC

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) hands the ball off to running back King Miller (8) against the Oregon Ducks during the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Looking forward, Trojans fans have a long season ahead given their upcoming schedule. The Trojans still have to face three ranked opponents: No. 5 Ohio State, No. 6 Indiana, and No. 23 UCLA. Two road games, in which the Trojans have notably had struggles with, linger as well.

USC will have back-to-back road games at Penn State for their annual White Out game and at Wisconsin.

Riley’s job security at USC will depend on the team’s production in the remainder of the season, but if the Trojans continue to falter as they did against Oregon, they will be lucky to even reach nine wins.

Should USC Athletic Director Jen Cohen pull the plug and fire Riley at the end of the year, the school will have to pay nearly $70 million, according to CBS Sports.

UCLA Bruins on the Rise

It’s been the complete opposite for city rivals UCLA. Under first-year coach Bob Chesney, the Bruins are undefeated with a 4-0 record, coming off a dominating 54-3 win against Maryland.

It’s a big turnaround from last season, when they only won three games all year. Chesney has built himself a team in such a short time in Westwood.

The Bruins have seen major success running the ball this year. Led by running back Wayne Knight, UCLA has rushed for over 1,100 yards. They are fifth in the FBS in rushing and average about 281.5 rushing yards per game.

They’ve also slowly inched their way into the AP Top 25 rankings, climbing to 23 in the latest poll.

“Here’s the real problem that nobody is talking about with USC. The real issue is you’re getting ready to get passed; you’re getting ready to fall behind your rival UCLA because Bob Chesney’s got the aura; Lincoln Riley does not,” College Sports on SiriusXM’s Roy Philpott said on his show. “There’s something happening in Westwood that feels vastly different and superior.”

“UCLA is getting ready to pass SC, to me that is what this weekend meant.”@RoyPhilpott & @dannykanell discuss a disappointing loss for the Trojans while UCLA moved to 4-0 on the young season. pic.twitter.com/cRPduuTSSP — College Sports on SiriusXM (@SXMCollege) September 29, 2026

UCLA has a favorable schedule currently, with just two ranked teams to play. Their next matchup on Oct. 10 at Oregon will really test the true nature of Chesney’s team.

One thing is certain: this year’s Battle for the Victory Bell on Nov. 28 will have more value than just bragging rights.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , and X for the latest news.