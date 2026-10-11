USC and UCLA Make Moves in Latest Big Ten Power Rankings After Big Road Wins
Yet another week of Big Ten football that brought lots of surprises and near upsets.
Week 6 saw both Southern California Big Ten, No. 19 USC and No. 12 UCLA, go on the road and come out with late wins. The Trojans defense held off Penn State and their tough environment with a late fourth quarter turnover.
The Bruins are quickly gathering College Football Playoff talks after a big win against a very different Oregon team.
Purdue shocked everyone by running over a Minnesota team that looked like they were just finding their footing.
No. 5 Indiana found two big plays in the fourth quarter that allowed them to escape Lincoln with a win against Nebraska. No. 17 Iowa bounced back in big fashion on the road against Washington.
At the halfway point of the season, it seems there are still lots of surprises to come. Here are the Big Ten power rankings after week 6:
Big Ten Power Rankings After Week 6:
18. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (1-4, 0-2 Big Ten)
17. Michigan State Spartans (2-4, 0-3 Big Ten)
16. Maryland Terrapins (2-4, 0-3 Big Ten)
15. Washington Huskies (3-3, 0-3 Big Ten)
14. Illinois Fighting Illini (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten)
13. Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-2, 2-1Big Ten)
12. Penn State Nittany Lions (3-3, 0-3 Big Ten)
11. Michigan Wolverines (3-2, 0-2 Big Ten)
Top 10
10. Oregon Ducks
Week 6 Result: 17-15 loss vs. UCLA
Record: 3-2, 1-1 Big Ten
Last Week: 3
Where was the Oregon team that everyone saw in Los Angeles tear apart USC? That’s exactly what was surely going through everyone’s minds as Oregon struggled heavily against the Bruins. Quarterback Dylan Raiola was a complete contrast to what he showcased against the Trojans.
He struggled in all aspects against the Bruins defense. Two picks and one strip sack, plus just six for 19 passing for 43 yards. That was the tale of the game. A discombobulated Oregon team that looked nothing like they did two weeks ago.
Coach Dan Lanning benched Raiola for third stringer Brock Thomas, who did a better job passing finding the end zone once. But truthfully, it wasn’t Oregon’s day. The Ducks allowed running back Wayne Knight to run over them.
They turned the ball over seven times, and they couldn’t take advantage of UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava’s mistakes. It was arguably one of the darkest days in Eugene.
9. Purdue Boilermakers
Week 6 Result: 41-13 win vs. Minnesota
Record: 3-3, 2-1 Big Ten
Last Week: 14
Purdue surprised everyone this weekend by completely running over Minnesota. The Boilermakers’ running game tore apart the Golden Gophers defense with over 300 rushing yards. Running back Fame Ijeboi was just five yards shy of 200 with a trio of visits to the end zone. Not bad for a team who had a rough start to the season.
8. Wisconsin Badgers
Week 6 Result: BYE Week
Record: 4-1, 2-0 Big Ten
Last Week: 7
Coach Luke Fickell and his Badgers took a much-needed week off after winning their last four games. The bye week couldn’t have come at a more convenient time as they will prepare to travel out west to Pasadena to face a hot UCLA team. Don’t be surprised if Fickell and his team pull off another upset this year.
7. Nebraska Cornhuskers
Week 6 Result: 20-17 loss vs. Indiana
Record: 5-1, 2-1 Big Ten
Last Week: 4
Nebraska held the defending champs to a short lead through three quarters but couldn’t close it out when it mattered most. Two blown coverages led to Indiana finding the end zone and the win. It was a tough fight for the Cornhuskers that still makes them a team to worry about in the Big Ten.
6. Northwestern Wildcats
Week 6 Result: 45-14 win vs. Ball State
Record: 4-1, 1-1 Big Ten
Last Week: 10
Northwestern was the only Big Ten team not to play a conference game this week. But arguably, it’s the break they needed as they completely tore apart Ball State. Quarterback Aiden Chiles got more chances to showcase his talents throwing the ball, an aspect he’s been steadily improving, with three touchdown passes. Offensive coordinator Chip Kelly has revitalized this team and has helped them climb top No. 25 in the latest AP Top 25 rankings.
5. Iowa Hawkeyes
Week 6 Result: 41-24 win at Washington
Record: 5-1, 2-1 Big Ten
Last Week: 9
After the dropping a difficult game against No. 4 Ohio State a week ago, the Hawkeyes were seeking redemptions. Despite losing starting quarterback Hank Brown to an injury, Iowa looked good with backup Jeremy Hecklinski under center. He threw three touchdowns, while running back Kamari Moulton surpassed 200 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns.
4. USC Trojans
Week 6 Result: 31-23 win at Penn State
Record: 6-1, 3-1 Big Ten
Last Week: 6
USC and coach Lincoln Riley finally managed to win a tough road game. The Trojans offense looked stellar with the return of freshman receiver Trent Mosley, who added a much-needed spark. Quarterback Jayden Maiava was sensational passing the ball with 301 yards and three touchdowns.
Defensively, USC allowed Penn State to hang around on the scoreboard. But when it mattered most, safety Christian Pierce managed to punch the ball out of Penn State receiver Brett Eskildsen’s hands to secure the win. The win in a rowdy White Out Happy Valley environment clearly meant a lot to Riley, who was cheerfully celebrating on the sideline after recovering the ball on the turnover and later called it, “one of my favorite wins as a head coach.”
3. UCLA Bruins
Week 6 Result: 17-15 win at Oregon
Record: 5-0, 3-0 Big Ten
Last Week: 5
UCLA did something that USC couldn’t: beat Oregon. The Bruins got a big win in Eugene, but it wasn’t pretty by any means. UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava continued to struggle under center turning the ball over three times, including two interceptions. He eventually sat out the second half after sustaining a leg injury.
Backup quarterback and FCS Cal Poly transfer Ty Dieffenback stepped in and fared a little better. He found the end zone once in the fourth quarter with a nine-yard pass to running back Wayne Knight. Speaking of Knight, he rushed for over 100 yards and had one rushing touchdown.
There are still lots of holes to patch up for coach Bob Chesney and the Bruins to patch up, especially at quarterback. But Bob Chesney put it best: “this isn’t the normal UCLA.”
2. Indiana Hoosiers
Week 6 Result: 20-17 win at Nebraska
Record: 6-0, 3-0 Big Ten
Last Week: 2
It took a bit, but Indiana managed to come from behind and beat Nebraska in Lincoln. It really took two big defensive miscues by Nebraska that allowed the Hoosiers to slip in two big scores. Both came from receiver and Michigan State transfer Nick Marsh who broke free on a crucial fourth down play for an easy 44-yard touchdown. The big test comes this Saturday when they will host Ohio State.
1. Ohio State Buckeyes
Week 6 Result: 45-16 win vs. Maryland
Record: 5-1, 3-0 Big Ten
Last Week: 1
Ohio State continues to be Ohio State. The Buckeyes tore up Maryland with stellar performances from quarterback Julian Sayin, running back Bo Jackson, and, of course, star receiver Jeremiah Smith.
Jackson and Smith each found the end zone twice, while Sayin threw four touchdown passes. The Buckeyes have fared well even with an early season loss to No. 7 Texas, and now they have a chance at revenge in Bloomington against the Hoosiers.
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Cristian Vasquez is a writer for USC Trojans on SI and a Los Angeles native. After graduating from Long Beach State in 2022, he joined the Southern California News Group covering high school sports for the Long Beach Press Telegram. Most recently, he graduated from USC Annenberg with a master's degree in Specialized Journalism where he had the privilege of covering USC athletics for Annenberg Media. His work has also been featured in several news outlets including the OC Register, Santa Monica Daily Press, Whittier Daily News, among others. In his spare time, Cristian enjoys going out on hikes, hanging out with friends, or trying out new coffee shops in the city.Follow cristianjv_