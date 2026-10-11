USC and UCLA Make Moves in Latest Big Ten Power Rankings After Big Road Wins

Yet another week of Big Ten football that brought lots of surprises and near upsets.

Week 6 saw both Southern California Big Ten, No. 19 USC and No. 12 UCLA, go on the road and come out with late wins. The Trojans defense held off Penn State and their tough environment with a late fourth quarter turnover.

Oct 10, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Trent Mosley (4) runs with the ball during the second quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bruins are quickly gathering College Football Playoff talks after a big win against a very different Oregon team.

Purdue shocked everyone by running over a Minnesota team that looked like they were just finding their footing.

No. 5 Indiana found two big plays in the fourth quarter that allowed them to escape Lincoln with a win against Nebraska. No. 17 Iowa bounced back in big fashion on the road against Washington.

At the halfway point of the season, it seems there are still lots of surprises to come. Here are the Big Ten power rankings after week 6:

Big Ten Power Rankings After Week 6:

Oct 10, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Katin Houser (4) runs for a second quarter touchdown past Michigan State Spartans defensive back Devin Vaught (2) at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

18. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (1-4, 0-2 Big Ten)

17. Michigan State Spartans (2-4, 0-3 Big Ten)

16. Maryland Terrapins (2-4, 0-3 Big Ten)

15. Washington Huskies (3-3, 0-3 Big Ten)

14. Illinois Fighting Illini (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten)

13. Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-2, 2-1Big Ten)

12. Penn State Nittany Lions (3-3, 0-3 Big Ten)

11. Michigan Wolverines (3-2, 0-2 Big Ten)

Top 10

10. Oregon Ducks

Oct 10, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the second half with tight end Jamari Johnson (9) during a game against the UCLA Bruins at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 6 Result: 17-15 loss vs. UCLA

Record: 3-2, 1-1 Big Ten

Last Week: 3

Where was the Oregon team that everyone saw in Los Angeles tear apart USC? That’s exactly what was surely going through everyone’s minds as Oregon struggled heavily against the Bruins. Quarterback Dylan Raiola was a complete contrast to what he showcased against the Trojans.

He struggled in all aspects against the Bruins defense. Two picks and one strip sack, plus just six for 19 passing for 43 yards. That was the tale of the game. A discombobulated Oregon team that looked nothing like they did two weeks ago.

Coach Dan Lanning benched Raiola for third stringer Brock Thomas, who did a better job passing finding the end zone once. But truthfully, it wasn’t Oregon’s day. The Ducks allowed running back Wayne Knight to run over them.

They turned the ball over seven times, and they couldn’t take advantage of UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava’s mistakes. It was arguably one of the darkest days in Eugene.

9. Purdue Boilermakers

Oct 10, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Ryan Browne (15) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 6 Result: 41-13 win vs. Minnesota

Record: 3-3, 2-1 Big Ten

Last Week: 14

Purdue surprised everyone this weekend by completely running over Minnesota. The Boilermakers’ running game tore apart the Golden Gophers defense with over 300 rushing yards. Running back Fame Ijeboi was just five yards shy of 200 with a trio of visits to the end zone. Not bad for a team who had a rough start to the season.

8. Wisconsin Badgers

Oct 3, 2026; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Colton Joseph (1) during the game against the Michigan State Spartans at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 6 Result: BYE Week

Record: 4-1, 2-0 Big Ten

Last Week: 7

Coach Luke Fickell and his Badgers took a much-needed week off after winning their last four games. The bye week couldn’t have come at a more convenient time as they will prepare to travel out west to Pasadena to face a hot UCLA team. Don’t be surprised if Fickell and his team pull off another upset this year.

7. Nebraska Cornhuskers

Oct 10, 2026; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Anthony Colandrea (10) motions for a block while scrambling against the Indiana Hoosiers during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 6 Result: 20-17 loss vs. Indiana

Record: 5-1, 2-1 Big Ten

Last Week: 4

Nebraska held the defending champs to a short lead through three quarters but couldn’t close it out when it mattered most. Two blown coverages led to Indiana finding the end zone and the win. It was a tough fight for the Cornhuskers that still makes them a team to worry about in the Big Ten.

6. Northwestern Wildcats

Oct 10, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Aidan Chiles (0) looks to pass against the Ball State Cardinals during the first half at New Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 6 Result: 45-14 win vs. Ball State

Record: 4-1, 1-1 Big Ten

Last Week: 10

Northwestern was the only Big Ten team not to play a conference game this week. But arguably, it’s the break they needed as they completely tore apart Ball State. Quarterback Aiden Chiles got more chances to showcase his talents throwing the ball, an aspect he’s been steadily improving, with three touchdown passes. Offensive coordinator Chip Kelly has revitalized this team and has helped them climb top No. 25 in the latest AP Top 25 rankings.

5. Iowa Hawkeyes

Oct 9, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Jeremy Hecklinski (10) celebrates following a victory against the Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 6 Result: 41-24 win at Washington

Record: 5-1, 2-1 Big Ten

Last Week: 9

After the dropping a difficult game against No. 4 Ohio State a week ago, the Hawkeyes were seeking redemptions. Despite losing starting quarterback Hank Brown to an injury, Iowa looked good with backup Jeremy Hecklinski under center. He threw three touchdowns, while running back Kamari Moulton surpassed 200 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns.

4. USC Trojans

Oct 10, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt (17) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 6 Result: 31-23 win at Penn State

Record: 6-1, 3-1 Big Ten

Last Week: 6

USC and coach Lincoln Riley finally managed to win a tough road game. The Trojans offense looked stellar with the return of freshman receiver Trent Mosley, who added a much-needed spark. Quarterback Jayden Maiava was sensational passing the ball with 301 yards and three touchdowns.

Defensively, USC allowed Penn State to hang around on the scoreboard. But when it mattered most, safety Christian Pierce managed to punch the ball out of Penn State receiver Brett Eskildsen’s hands to secure the win. The win in a rowdy White Out Happy Valley environment clearly meant a lot to Riley, who was cheerfully celebrating on the sideline after recovering the ball on the turnover and later called it, “one of my favorite wins as a head coach.”

3. UCLA Bruins

Oct 10, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Ty Dieffenbach (14), right, celebrates with teammates after a game against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 6 Result: 17-15 win at Oregon

Record: 5-0, 3-0 Big Ten

Last Week: 5

UCLA did something that USC couldn’t: beat Oregon. The Bruins got a big win in Eugene, but it wasn’t pretty by any means. UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava continued to struggle under center turning the ball over three times, including two interceptions. He eventually sat out the second half after sustaining a leg injury.

Backup quarterback and FCS Cal Poly transfer Ty Dieffenback stepped in and fared a little better. He found the end zone once in the fourth quarter with a nine-yard pass to running back Wayne Knight. Speaking of Knight, he rushed for over 100 yards and had one rushing touchdown.

There are still lots of holes to patch up for coach Bob Chesney and the Bruins to patch up, especially at quarterback. But Bob Chesney put it best: “this isn’t the normal UCLA.”

2. Indiana Hoosiers

Oct 10, 2026; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Nick Marsh (11) and wide receiver Charlie Becker (80) celebrate after a touchdown against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 6 Result: 20-17 win at Nebraska

Record: 6-0, 3-0 Big Ten

Last Week: 2

It took a bit, but Indiana managed to come from behind and beat Nebraska in Lincoln. It really took two big defensive miscues by Nebraska that allowed the Hoosiers to slip in two big scores. Both came from receiver and Michigan State transfer Nick Marsh who broke free on a crucial fourth down play for an easy 44-yard touchdown. The big test comes this Saturday when they will host Ohio State.

1. Ohio State Buckeyes

Oct 10, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Bo Jackson (25) celebrates his touchdown on a fourth down run during the third quarter against the Maryland Terrapins at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 6 Result: 45-16 win vs. Maryland

Record: 5-1, 3-0 Big Ten

Last Week: 1

Ohio State continues to be Ohio State. The Buckeyes tore up Maryland with stellar performances from quarterback Julian Sayin, running back Bo Jackson, and, of course, star receiver Jeremiah Smith.

Jackson and Smith each found the end zone twice, while Sayin threw four touchdown passes. The Buckeyes have fared well even with an early season loss to No. 7 Texas, and now they have a chance at revenge in Bloomington against the Hoosiers.



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