USC Special Teams Woes Continue In UCLA’s Upset Bid Over Trojans
The USC Trojans special teams blunders continued early Saturday night against the UCLA Bruins. On their second offensive drive of the game, USC got stopped deep in UCLA territory. The Trojans were unable to capitalize on this field position and came away with zero points after a special teams error.
USC 0/2 On Field Goals in First Half vs. UCLA
With a 7-0 lead in the first, USC was looking to go up two possessions. Following an incomplete pass on 3rd down from USC quarterback Jayden Maiava, kicker Ryon Sayeri lined up for a 38-yard field goal. The kick was blocked by the Bruins, giving the ball back to UCLA with the score still at 7-0. The Bruins took advantage and followed this block field goal with a long touchdown drive to tie the game up at 7-7.
After they got the ball back following the UCLA touchdown, the Trojans once again drove down the field but were stopped deep in UCLA territory. Sayeri missed this field goal wide right.
The blocked field goal and missed field goal are just two of many special teams mistakes the Trojans have made the last two games. On the road against the Oregon Ducks last week, USC had a handful of crucial errors in special teams.
They allowed an punt return for a touchdown, missed a short field goal off the upright, and had a leaping penalty on a missed Oregon field goal, allowing the Ducks to extend their drive for an eventual touchdown. The Trojans punt coverage in this game also committed a kick catch interference on an Oregon fair catch, giving a free 15 yard penalty.
MORE: USC Gets Promising Running Back Injury Update
MORE: USC vs. UCLA Betting Line Shifts After Injury News
MORE: What the Advanced Analytics Say About USC vs. UCLA
WOULD YOU LIKE MORE USC TROJANS NEWS? SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!
USC Trailing UCLA At Halftime
After one half of football, USC trails UCLA by a score of 10-7.
The Trojans got off to a perfect start against their crosstown rivals. With wide receivers Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane not on the field for the opening drive, USC went down the field on a 10-play, 75 yard touchdown drive to go up 7-0. They would not score again in the half after this drive.
Jayden Maiava has had a solid game to this point, throwing for 149 yards on 12/17. Running back King Miller has nine carries for 40 yards and a touchdowns.
On the other side, UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava is 10/14 passing for 66 yards and a touchdown. Running back Jalen Berger has four carries for 28 yards on the ground while wide receiver Kwazi Gilmer has four catches for 30 yards and a touchdown.
The Trojans came into this game as huge favorites with their 8-3 record compared to UCLA's 3-8 mark. It would by far be the worst loss of coach Lincoln Riley's career if they were to fall to their rivals at home in this fashion. USC has a whole half to get things right and finish off the year with nine wins.