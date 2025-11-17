How USC Trojans' Jayden Maiava Silenced Doubters Against Iowa
The USC Trojans fell behind 21-7 late in the first half in their Big Ten Conference battle vs. Iowa. It seemed like their hopes of making the College Football Playoff were going down the drain. USC put together a furious second-half comeback to down the Hawkeyes 26-21 for a big CFP résumé-boosting win.
Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava had his first turnover-less game since the USC's Sept. 20 win over Michigan State. Battling the rain, Maiava completed 23 of 32 passes for 254 yards and a touchdown.
Comeback Warriors
The Trojans offense struggled with finding consistency in the first half. With the rain coming down, it seemed like it would take a heroic second-half effort for USC to pull out the win.
And they did just that. Not only did USC out score Iowa 16-0 in the second half, but the Trojans' didn't look like they were breaking a sweat while doing it.
Maiava and the offense opened up the second half with three consecutive scoring drives. Not only did the Trojans get points on the board, but they were putting together sustained drives vs. one of the top defenses in the Big Ten.
USC's scores came from possessions that consisted of 9, 10, and 7 play-long drives. The Trojans kept Iowa on their toes with their balanced attack. They ran the ball nearly the same amount of times they passed with 31 carries to 32 pass attempts.
Slow Start In First Half
The cold weather combined with the rain slowed down USC's aerial attack in the first half, but the Trojans' run game was more than serviceable to keep the chains moving at times. When playing against a stout defense like Iowa's opposing teams must be able to run and pass the ball. USC did one, but not the other.
Maiava endured through a rough first half that saw the Trojans struggle to convert on third and longs. He completed 12 of 17 passes in the first half but only for 96 yards as USC dinked and dunked their way to 10 first-half points.
The Trojans escaped with a field goal in their final drive of the first half, a disappointing result considering USC was inside the red zone.
Big Night For Maiava's Top Target
Another week, another great performance from Maiava's top target, wide receiver Makai Lemon.
For the second time this season, Lemon has recorded back-to-back 100-yard games.Maiava and Lemon got most of their work done in the second half. The Trojans' star wide receiver had four catches for 42 yards at the half. He doubled his production in the second half with 10 catches for 153 yards.
Up next for Maiava and USC is a road contest against the Oregon Ducks on Saturday, Nov. 22.