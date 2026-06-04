Two Underrated Players Who Could Provide USC With a Boost

It seems that the USC Trojans have a significant amount of pressure to perform at a high level in the Big Ten and qualify for the College Football Playoff entering the 2026 season. Coach Lincoln Riley and quarterback Jayden Maiava specifically appear to have a major piece of the pressure and attention to help USC play to its fullest potential.

However, across the Trojans roster, there are a variety of players who could make a major impact, but do not appear to be receiving the attention that would suggest they could contribute in 2026. Here are two underrated players who could make a positive impact for USC next season.

Sep 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Zacharyus Williams (0) runs just short of the end zone during the second half against the Georgia Southern Eagles at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Wide Receiver Zacharyus Williams

On offense, one of the more intriguing players is wide receiver Zacharyus Williams, who does have an opportunity to make an impact, but as of now, could be USC’s second or third option as a receiver.

On the perimeter at receiver, the Trojans have Williams in addition to Tanook Hines and Terrell Anderson, who at this point seem to be USC’s top two targets for Maiava. Even with Hines and Anderson potentially having major roles in the Trojans’ offense, Williams could have a bigger role than many expect him to.

Last season, Williams gained valuable experience as he played in five games for USC and began developing his chemistry with Maiava. In Williams’ 2025 campaign, he recorded three receptions for 80 yards while averaging 26.7 yards per catch. As a receiver, Williams brings a versatile skill set with his 6-2, 195-pound frame that could allow him to line up in the slot and on the outside.

As a weapon for USC, Williams has shown the ability to stretch opposing defenses with his speed, and with his 6-2 frame, he could also develop into a great contested catch option for the Trojans in the red zone.

Based on Williams’s skill set to be a contributor in multiple ways for the Trojans' passing game, he could carve out a key role, and with Riley as a playcaller, he could become one of USC’s most productive receivers and help USC to compete near the top of the Big Ten conference.

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; USC Trojans defensive tackle Jamaal Jarrett (0) makes an interception during the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Defensive Tackle Jamaal Jarrett

Up front along the defensive line, defensive tackle Jamaal Jarrett could be a player who could make a major impact for USC.

Standing at 6-5 and 375 pounds, Jarrett brings great size and could help the Trojans to become a dominant defensive front against the run. Last season, Jarrett played in five games and totaled three tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss, one pass deflection, and one interception, which he returned for a 70-yard touchdown.

While Jarrett did not play in a ton of games for USC, his ability to strengthen the Trojans' rush defense could be something that helps him to have a much larger role in 2026. In 2025, USC allowed 143.23 rushing yards per game, which ranked 58th in the nation. In a conference like the Big Ten, being able to stop the run is critical, and with the frame that Jarrett has, he could turn into a key piece of the Trojans rush defense.

As a defensive tackle, Jarrett could use his size to USC’s advantage by taking on double teams and clogging gaps in the run game. If Jarrett can do that, it should help to free up other players like fellow defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart, in addition to defensive ends Kameryn Crawford and Braylan Shelby, to generate negative plays consistently, which could significantly disrupt opposing offenses.

If Jarrret can be a dominant force on the interior of the defensive line for USC, he could give the Trojans' most disruptive players the ability to be more aggressive and put opposing offenses in difficult situations all season long.

Southern California coach Lincoln Riley looks for answers against Oregon during the second half touchdown Nov. 22, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

USC Trojans' 2026 Season

Heading into next season, USC must get contributions from players all across the roster to have a chance to win a Big Ten title and make the College Football Playoff.

For Riley, it seems that the 2026 season could be his best chance to lead the Trojans to the top of the Big Ten and a CFP appearance with a roster that has solid continuity, with the return of Maiava at quarterback, the entire starting offensive line, multiple skill players, and several impactful players on the defensive side of the ball.

USC has also been able to add several players through the transfer portal across the roster who could make key impacts and help the Trojans to be an even deeper team than USC was a season ago.

As the Trojans head into 2026, getting solid contributions from players all across the roster could help USC make the improvement it needs to become a dominant force in the Big Ten and potentially compete for a national championship in the College Football Playoff.

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