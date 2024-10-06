USC Trojans Unranked, Fall out of AP Poll After Alabama, Tennessee, Michigan Upsets
The No. 11 USC Trojans lost to Minnesota 24-17 in a crazy weekend of college football. The Trojans are fell out of the most updated AP Poll, despited the chaos that occurred across the country.
USC was not voted into the top 25, but they received the most votes out of all unranked teams.
Four teams from the AP Poll's top 10 were upset in week six. No. 1 Alabama, No. 4 Tennessee, No. 9 Missouri, and No. 10 Michigan all lost on the road.
The top five now consists of No. 1 Texas, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Oregon, No. 4 Penn State, and No. 5 Georgia.
A week after beating No. 5 Georgia in an instant-classic, Alabama lost to unranked Vanderbilt on the road. The Crimson Tide were down 23-14 at halftime, and Vanderbilt held on to win 40-35. However, Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer and his team were not the only member of the top-five to lose to an unranked SEC opponent. Alabama now ranks No. 7.
Arkansas beat Tennessee 19-14 after Razorbacks quarterback Malachi Singleton rushed for an 11-yard touchdown with less than two minutes in the fourth quarter.
Missouri's loss to No. 25 Texas A&M was never close, as the Tigers lost 41-10. With a questionable resume at this point in the season, Missouri might drop below the Trojans.
USC's first loss of the year came to Michigan, and the Wolverines were upset by the Washington Huskies 27-17 on Oct. 5. Both USC and Michigan now have two losses. Michigan dropped to No. 24, and the Trojans fell out of the top 25 entirely.
Behind the Trojans, No. 22 Louisville lost at home to SMU, and Syracuse lost at home to No. 25 UNLV.
So, where will USC fall in the latest edition of the AP Poll? They might drop as far as No. 19 after the loss.
USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans had multiple opportunities to win against Minnesota. In the final minute of the game, the USC defense could not come up with a goal-line stand, and Trojans quarterback Miller Moss's pass was intercepted during the comeback attempt.
After the game, Riley noted the need for improvement across all phases for the Trojans.
"We're going to hold all three sides accountable, all the coaches, everybody," said Riley. "We need to be a little bit better because we had the makings of a really good team tonight."
With the number of upsets that occurred in front of the Trojans, there was potential of a top-10 matchup in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum as No. 4 Penn State is scheduled to make the trip to Southern California on Oct. 12.
Here is the official Week 7 AP Poll:
1 Texas
2 Ohio State
3 Oregon
4 Penn State
5 Georgia
6 Miami
7 Alabama
8 Tennessee
9 Ole Miss
10 Clemson
11 Iowa State
11 Notre Dame
13 LSU
14 BYU
15 Texas A&M
16 Utah
17 Boise State
18 Kansas State
18 Indiana
18 Oklahoma
21 Missouri
22 Pittsburgh
23 Illinois
24 Michigan
25 SMU
