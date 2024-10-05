What Did ESPN College GameDay Say About USC Trojans College Football Playoff Hopes?

All Trojans

The USC Trojans look to improve to 4-1 when they take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers. What was said about the Trojans on ESPN’s College GameDay?

The Hosts of College Gameday during their show early morning before the NCAA college football game between Texas Longhorns Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023 in Dallas, Texas.
The Hosts of College Gameday during their show early morning before the NCAA college football game between Texas Longhorns Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. This game makes up the119th rivalry match up. / Ricardo B. Brazziell/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK
The USC Trojans take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Saturday night, Oct. 5, in Minneapolis. 

USC Mentioned on ESPN College Gameday?

Michigan defensive back Makari Paige (7), left, and defensive back Jyaire Hill (20) tackle USC wide receiver Zachariah Branch
Michigan defensive back Makari Paige (7), left, and defensive back Jyaire Hill (20) tackle USC wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The USC Trojans vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers game on Saturday night was not discussed on ESPN College GameDay. The show is in Berkeley, California, this week for the Miami vs. Cal game. It was College GameDay’s first-ever stop at Cal for the show.

The one slight mention of the Trojans was during Coach Nick Saban’s coaching clicker when he broke down the Michigan Wolverines rush attack. Some of the film used was in the Trojans 27-24 loss to the Wolverines. 

The Trojans game against the Golden Gophers received no airtime.

First ESPN College Gameday in Berkeley

Heading into Saturday, Cal was one of a handful of Power Conference teams that had never hosted ESPN’s College GameDay. That streak came to an end as the Bears are taking on No. 8 Miami at 7:30 p.m. PT. 

The show started at 6 a.m. local time, and the Cal fans showed up in a big way. The guest picker was former Cal running back Marshawn Lynch.

What makes College Gameday so great is getting to see university’s showing their school pride and also the uniqueness within each school. For a school that has gotten a reputation for “not caring at all about sports,” they proved that they have a decimated fan base and they love their Bears.

The Miami Hurricanes are led by star quarterback Cam Ward. The Hurricanes are 5-0 and primed for a college football playoff run.

The California Golden Bears have used tough-as-nails defenses to get off to a 3-1 start. The “Calgorithm” movement is alive and well

Trojans Must Protect Miller Moss Better

Sep 28, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Miller Moss (7) throws against the Wisconsin Badgers
Sep 28, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Miller Moss (7) throws against the Wisconsin Badgers in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The USC Trojans face off against the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. PT. 

USC is coming off a 38-21 win over Wisconsin. The No. 11 Trojans enter the game as an eight point favorite per ESPN Bet. 

Something to watch for is how quarterback Miller Moss will bounce back from getting banged up a week ago. Moss took some shots against the Wisconsin defense. After his touchdown rush, he entered the blue tent to be further evaluated for what was most likely a concussion. 

Moss is cleared to play vs. Minnesota, but the Trojans must do a better job of protecting him. Furthermore, Moss will have to be smart about sliding and avoiding unnecessary hits. 

Published
