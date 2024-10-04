Atlanta Falcons Wide Receiver Drake London Injury Update After Overtime Win
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London had one of the best games of his young career against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Falcons defeated the Buccaneers in a thrilling 36-30 overtime win.
London came into the divisional matchup with 20 receptions for 200 yards and two touchdowns through the first four games of the season. The Falcons, at 2-2, looked to move to. 2-0 in NFC South divisional play. London dominated the Buccaneers secondary and put up 12 receptions, 155 receiving yards, and a touchdown.
London made big catches on the penultimate drive to help the Falcons get into field goal range to tie at the end of regulation. London also had two receptions on three plays during Atlanta's scoring drive in overtime.
“We went out there and had to find a way to execute and that’s what we did. We’re feeling really good right now," London said in the post game on-field interview.
The reliability London provides is an important factor for an offense that relies heavily on the run game but will need to air it out against certain teams that specialize in neutralizing run threats.
In the second quarter, London took a major hit in the second quarter and was evaluated for a concussion in the infamous blue medical tent. London passed all tests and after being cleared from the concussion protocol was able to return to the game and still contribute. Concussions have become a hot-button topic, but that toughness on display is something tangible that feeds that team.
After his second catch in overtime, London was slow to get up after taking a hit to the side. The athletic trainers brought him off the field for the eventual final play, and London was seen sprinting down the field to celebrate with his teammates.
After his game-winning touchdown catch against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Falcons getting him more involved in the game plan has been a talking point. The former number eight overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft has been productive to start his career despite some of the negative discourse. London has put up at least 69 receptions, 866 yards, and two touchdowns in each of his two seasons.
London is currently on pace for his best season yet and in his first campaign with veteran Kirk Cousins at quarterback, he’s looking like the top-eight pick his talent warranted. The Falcons have been creative with London’s alignment to help create mismatches for the big-bodied athlete. Lining him up in the slot more can be a calling card going forward.
The Falcons moved to 3-2 overall and 2-0 in the NFC South. With two games remaining against the Carolina Panthers, the Atlanta Falcons have to be feeling great about where they stand in the division. London's development will continue to be a force to be reckoned with if he can stay healthy.
