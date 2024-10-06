USC Trojans Quarterback Miller Moss Throws Two Interceptions in Minnesota Loss
The USC Trojans fell to the Minnesota Golden Gophers by a score of 24-17 on Saturday, Oct. 5. Minnesota outscored USC 14-0 in the fourth quarter, and the go-ahead touchdown with 56 seconds remaining proved to be the difference.
The No. 11 Trojans fall to 3-2 on the season, and Trojans quarterback Miller Moss had a performance to forget. He went 23 for 38 with 200 yards passing, one touchdown, and two interceptions.
Moss Instant Reaction
Trojans quarterback Miller Moss was asked after the game what Minnesota did to stifle the USC pass game.
“They did a really good job offensively limiting our possessions. I thought we gashed them in the run game. . . . I felt we were moving the ball up and down the field but didn’t put the points up to reflect that.”
USC had 373 yards of offense and 173 of them on the ground.
It was frustrating for the Trojans only scoring 17 points. Lincoln Riley seemed extra ticked off in his postgame presser after there was a question towards defensive end Jamil Muhammad regarding the Minnesota go-ahead touchdown and if he got in or not.
Riley said, "Don't ask him that. Next question. . . . Let's ask a more professional question."
Trojans Offense Struggles in Loss
The USC offense could never seem to get in a consistent rhythm against the Minnesota defense, despite the Trojans' solid start to the game. Moss started off completing his first six passes, but a third down pass was dropped by Zachariah Branch to end that streak and force a field goal attempt. That kick would be no good, and the game remained 0-0.
Most of Moss’s attempts were short-yardage passes near the line of scrimmage. Not a lot of shots were taken by Moss down the field.
The Trojans scoring came in the second quarter with a Duce Robinson three-yard touchdown catch and a Woody Marks touchdown run early in the third quarter.
The wheels came off for the Trojans in the fourth quarter while protecting a 17-10 lead. A Miller Moss strip interception led to a game-tying Minnesota touchdown. After getting the ball back, USC went three and out and punted it right back to Minnesota.
The Gophers marched down the field and scored a touchdown on fourth and goal with 56 seconds remaining to take a 24-17 lead.
The Trojans’ attempt to tie the game fell short as a Miller Moss pass was picked off in the end zone. Moss's second interception sealed the Minnesota win to improve the Gophers' mark on the year to 3-3.
