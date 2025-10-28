All Trojans

How USC Trojans' Unsung Hero Has Emerged as Team Leader

The No. 23 USC Trojans have a talented roster filled with fresh faces and veterans, among all position groups. For long snapper Hank Pepper, his work ethic and skillset has paved a path as one of USC's most consistent game captains, and a team leader.

Teddy King

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Beginning last season, the No. 23 USC Trojans have stuck with weekly game captains, choosing five Trojans per game to serve as team captains. Of the Trojans' seven games in 2025, long snapper Hank Pepper has been named a team captain for six of them.

The Trojans are 5-2 entering their week 10 matchup at Nebraska, and have the opportunity to get back in the win column and secure their fourth conference win.

Hank Pepper Stands Out As Competitor And Leader For USC

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley celebrates after kicker Ryon Sayeri (48) hit a 54-yard field goal in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Pepper is in his third season with the Trojans, and has one of coach Lincoln Riley's most consistent team leaders this season.

Earlier this season, Pepper was named to the 2025 Patrick Mannelly Award Watchlist, an honoring the nation's best long snapper. He was also a semifinalist for the 2025 William V. Campbell Trophy, awarded to college football's premier scholar-athlete.

On Trojans Live, Pepper shared what has led to his multiple appearances as a team captain even as a long snapper, and his response came from a place of being an encourager for his teammates.

“A lot of it is just being a safe space for people, just being able to talk to everybody. Not only that, just working in the offseason, showing them that I'm not just running around like a regular long snapper," Pepper said on Trojans Live.

Sep 27, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before an NCAA football game with the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

On top of being a friend to all, Pepper emphasizes his role as a long snapper on the team, sharing that he competes hard everyday like everyone else.

"I'm competing with everybody and just earning my way and just earning the respect from everybody, showing them that I'm not just a long snapper and I can do a bit more for the team," Pepper said.

Coming out of high school in Chandler, Arizona, Pepper was rated the No. 1 long snapper in the nation per 247Sports, and the No. 39 player out of Arizona.

In Peppers four season of college football, he's recorded 12 tackles, two fumble recoveries and appeared in 35 games between USC and his first season at Michigan State.

Riley thinks highly of Pepper, and shared he exudes what it means to be apart of USC Football, and presenting a consistent work ethic on and off the field.

"Hank exemplifies the culture of the USC Football program," Riley said. "He's a team leader on and off the field, he succeeds in the classroom and his work ethic is second to none. He's relentlessly committed to excellence."

Pepper Names Other Talented USC Specialist

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans kicker Ryon Sayeri (48) kicks a field goal during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

One of USC's most talented, and most efficient, specialists next to Pepper is kicker Ryon Sayeri.

Through seven games for the Trojans, Sayeri has completed 12 of 13 field goals attempted, as well as made all 33 of his extra point attempts since week 1.

The freshman kicker and backup punter from West Hills, California, has cemented himself as one of USC's most trusted specialists, especially after his 54-yard field goal against the Michigan Wolverines.

Pepper acknowledged the work Sayeri has put in for the Trojans, as well as the attitude he brings to his team.

“I’m beyond proud of him. I mean, he's stepped up and has been doing an amazing job and he has a great attitude about it. I just love being around him," Pepper said. "He's a great teammate, just a great person. He does so much for this team and it's been great to see him ball out.”

USC is back on the road at the Nebraska Cornhuskers for a Big Ten showdown on Saturday, Nov. 1 at 4:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

Teddy King
TEDDY KING

Teddy King is a reporter for USC Trojans On SI. Teddy graduated from Ole Miss with a B.A. in Journalism. She has experience in both on-site NFL production, including New Orleans Saints games and Super Bowl LIX, as well as in-studio soccer coverage with UEFA Euro Cup and Conmebol Copa America Cup with FOX Sports. During her time at Ole Miss, Teddy spent three years writing for the student-run newspaper, The Daily Mississippian, before transitioning into Sports Editor her senior year of college where she covered the First Round of the NCAA Tournament for Ole Miss Men’s Basketball in Milwaukee. She was also featured on The Paul Finebaum Show as a guest correspondent to discuss the 2024 Ole Miss football season — analyzing offense, defense and strength of schedule. Teddy’s role with USC Trojans On SI allows her to combine two of her favorite things: storytelling with sports.

