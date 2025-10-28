How USC Trojans' Unsung Hero Has Emerged as Team Leader
Beginning last season, the No. 23 USC Trojans have stuck with weekly game captains, choosing five Trojans per game to serve as team captains. Of the Trojans' seven games in 2025, long snapper Hank Pepper has been named a team captain for six of them.
The Trojans are 5-2 entering their week 10 matchup at Nebraska, and have the opportunity to get back in the win column and secure their fourth conference win.
Hank Pepper Stands Out As Competitor And Leader For USC
Pepper is in his third season with the Trojans, and has one of coach Lincoln Riley's most consistent team leaders this season.
Earlier this season, Pepper was named to the 2025 Patrick Mannelly Award Watchlist, an honoring the nation's best long snapper. He was also a semifinalist for the 2025 William V. Campbell Trophy, awarded to college football's premier scholar-athlete.
On Trojans Live, Pepper shared what has led to his multiple appearances as a team captain even as a long snapper, and his response came from a place of being an encourager for his teammates.
“A lot of it is just being a safe space for people, just being able to talk to everybody. Not only that, just working in the offseason, showing them that I'm not just running around like a regular long snapper," Pepper said on Trojans Live.
On top of being a friend to all, Pepper emphasizes his role as a long snapper on the team, sharing that he competes hard everyday like everyone else.
"I'm competing with everybody and just earning my way and just earning the respect from everybody, showing them that I'm not just a long snapper and I can do a bit more for the team," Pepper said.
Coming out of high school in Chandler, Arizona, Pepper was rated the No. 1 long snapper in the nation per 247Sports, and the No. 39 player out of Arizona.
MORE: Lincoln Riley Visits Elite USC Trojans Recruit During Bye Week
MORE: Predicting USC Trojans' Five Remaining Games Of 2025 Season
MORE: Grading USC Trojans Star Freshmen Who Have Exceeded Expectations
In Peppers four season of college football, he's recorded 12 tackles, two fumble recoveries and appeared in 35 games between USC and his first season at Michigan State.
Riley thinks highly of Pepper, and shared he exudes what it means to be apart of USC Football, and presenting a consistent work ethic on and off the field.
"Hank exemplifies the culture of the USC Football program," Riley said. "He's a team leader on and off the field, he succeeds in the classroom and his work ethic is second to none. He's relentlessly committed to excellence."
Pepper Names Other Talented USC Specialist
One of USC's most talented, and most efficient, specialists next to Pepper is kicker Ryon Sayeri.
Through seven games for the Trojans, Sayeri has completed 12 of 13 field goals attempted, as well as made all 33 of his extra point attempts since week 1.
The freshman kicker and backup punter from West Hills, California, has cemented himself as one of USC's most trusted specialists, especially after his 54-yard field goal against the Michigan Wolverines.
Pepper acknowledged the work Sayeri has put in for the Trojans, as well as the attitude he brings to his team.
“I’m beyond proud of him. I mean, he's stepped up and has been doing an amazing job and he has a great attitude about it. I just love being around him," Pepper said. "He's a great teammate, just a great person. He does so much for this team and it's been great to see him ball out.”
USC is back on the road at the Nebraska Cornhuskers for a Big Ten showdown on Saturday, Nov. 1 at 4:30 p.m. PT on NBC.