Updated Recruiting Rankings Show a Sudden Shift for USC

The USC Trojans have pulled in 13 verbal commitments with June still ahead in 2026. Nine hold four-stars or five, with Honor Fa'alave-Johnson representing the latter ranking for the 2027 class.

Yet USC's continuous dominance on the recruiting trail took a setback Tuesday morning.

Updated Recruiting Rankings Shows USC Trojans are Dipping

USC Trojans freshman running backs Shahn Alston and Deshonne Redeaux | USC Trojans on SI

Trojan fans hoping to see USC claim the top of the recruiting rankings once again likely will notice a sudden fall.

USC is sliding down the top five in the latest Rivals rankings for 2027, now sitting at No. 5 overall. The good news for the Trojans is that they're the only Big Ten team inside the first five spots. Yet the bad news is teams turning up their recruiting efforts have now leapfrogged USC.

Sep 27, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before an NCAA football game with the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Miami represents one of the big ones rearranging the list. The Hurricanes have delivered some of the more aggressive moves during the month of May alone. The National Championship Game runner-ups have pulled in seven different verbal commits this month, including pulling off two notable flips of four-star cornerback Ai'King Hall (former Oregon pledge) and five-star defensive back Donte Wright (ex-Georgia commit). Wright counts as a local loss for USC, though, as he stars for Long Beach Poly.

Texas Tech out of the Big 12 lands at No. 3 overall. The Red Raiders have leaned into some newfound NIL power to pull in recruits and have nine commits so far. But two are five-stars in defensive tackle Jalen Brewster and edge rusher Anthony Sweeney, handing TTU more fives compared to USC.

Oklahoma, which holds 21 verbal commits including two five-star talents in tackles Cooper Hackett and Kaeden Penny, checks in at No. 2. Texas A&M holds the No. 1 spot by virtue of landing five different five stars with tackle Mark Matthews and safety Kamarui Dorsey leading that class in College Station.

Biggest Threats to Continue USC Trojans' Recruiting Slide

USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley, center, runs on to the field for the game against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

USC appears to be wrapped up with the 2027 class. Four-star safety from Damien High in La Verne, California Gavin Williams represents the last commit. Even the decommit of four-star wide receiver Eli Woodard likely won't force inside receivers coach/top recruiter Chad Savage or coach Lincoln Riley to fill his spot. Especially with Roye Oliver III reclassifying for the 2027 class to boost the receiver room.

But that's going to mean other schools can potentially leapfrog USC in the recruiting rankings especially by December. There are other schools making noise already, including within the conference.

Ohio State sits at No. 6 but past history reveals that the Buckeyes start their surge in the summer. Oregon ranks No. 9 even despite losing the cornerback Hall. Michigan trails at No. 11, but rival UCLA is another becoming assertive on the trail, checking in at No. 12. Even Nebraska is surging among Big Ten teams with the current No. 14 rated 2027 class.

But outside of Miami, Colorado has delivered an uncanny recruiting push during May. The Buffaloes have pulled in four different four-stars, but three coming in May alone including tackle Li'Marcus Jones and ex-South Carolina wide receiver commit Jaiden Kelly-Murray. Both announced their Colorado pledges during Memorial Day weekend and now have the Buffaloes jumping from 73rd to No. 35 in the team recruiting rankings.

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