USC Trojans Down to Walk-Ons After Devastating Running Back Injuries

After losing multiple scholarship running backs to injury, the No. 20 USC Trojans might rely on a number of freshman backs ahead of its next big test on the road against the No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Big Ten Network reporter Rhett Lewis (right) interviews Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley after the game against the Missouri State Bears at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The No. 20 USC Trojans may have beaten Michigan 31–13, but they paid a steep price for it.

USC exited the weekend without its first, second, third, fifth, and sixth-string running backs—leaving only two healthy walk-ons to carry the load.

Injury Woes Pile Up

Lead rusher Waymond Jordan, who entered the Michigan game with 576 yards and five touchdowns, suffered a lower-body injury in the second half and had to be carted off the field.

The redshirt sophomore was unable to put weight on his left leg, and though USC coach Lincoln Riley said the team is “hopeful” for a return against Notre Dame in week 8, there’s no firm timetable.

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; USC Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) runs the ball during the second quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Before Jordan’s injury, Eli Sanders—the team’s secondary running back option—had already been ruled out after suffering what’s believed to be a severe leg injury early in the game.

Sanders had been a steady contributor all season with 264 rushing yards, 115 receiving yards, and three total touchdowns.

Riley in the postgame called the situation “heartbreaking,” noting that Sanders’ recovery “will take some time,” a hint that his season may be over.

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Eli Sanders (1) runs the ball ahead of Michigan State Spartans defensive back Ade Willie (6) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

That left Bryan Jackson, who had been sidelined since week 1 with turf toe, as the only available scholarship back.

Cleared late in the week, Jackson stepped in for limited snaps and provided a spark, tallying five carries for 35 yards, including a 29-yard touchdown run that sealed the victory.

“Bryan’s been grinding behind the scenes,” Riley said postgame. “We weren’t planning to play him that much, but the situation called for it, and he delivered.”

Walk-On to the Rescue

With both Jordan and Sanders carted off, walk-on running back King Miller became the unexpected hero.

The junior, who entered the game with only 11 carries all season, erupted for over 150 rushing yards against one of the top defenses in the Big Ten.

Sep 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans running back King Miller (30) carries the ball down the field for a touchdown in the second half against the Georgia Southern Eagles at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

His explosive runs down the stretch helped USC control the clock and close out the win against Michigan.

Miller’s breakout couldn’t have come at a better time. With scholarship depth depleted, USC is expected to lean on Miller as well as fellow walk-on Cian McKelvey.

What’s Next for USC

The injuries could force Riley to rethink his offensive balance moving forward.

The Trojans have relied heavily on their ground attack this season—averaging over 170 rushing yards per game—but that production may now rest in the hands of walk-ons and a recovering Jackson.

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts after the game against the Missouri State Bears at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Riley emphasized after the win that the staff is “exploring all options” to maintain stability at the position.

That could include shifting reps to hybrid receiver-backs or utilizing quarterback Jayden Maiava more in designed run situations.

For now, USC will enter week 7 with its running back room nearly unrecognizable from the one that opened the season.

What remains, though, is the same trademark resilience the Trojans showed on Saturday—turning adversity into opportunity behind an unlikely hero in King Miller.

