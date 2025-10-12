USC Trojans Down to Walk-Ons After Devastating Running Back Injuries
The No. 20 USC Trojans may have beaten Michigan 31–13, but they paid a steep price for it.
USC exited the weekend without its first, second, third, fifth, and sixth-string running backs—leaving only two healthy walk-ons to carry the load.
Injury Woes Pile Up
Lead rusher Waymond Jordan, who entered the Michigan game with 576 yards and five touchdowns, suffered a lower-body injury in the second half and had to be carted off the field.
The redshirt sophomore was unable to put weight on his left leg, and though USC coach Lincoln Riley said the team is “hopeful” for a return against Notre Dame in week 8, there’s no firm timetable.
Before Jordan’s injury, Eli Sanders—the team’s secondary running back option—had already been ruled out after suffering what’s believed to be a severe leg injury early in the game.
Sanders had been a steady contributor all season with 264 rushing yards, 115 receiving yards, and three total touchdowns.
Riley in the postgame called the situation “heartbreaking,” noting that Sanders’ recovery “will take some time,” a hint that his season may be over.
That left Bryan Jackson, who had been sidelined since week 1 with turf toe, as the only available scholarship back.
Cleared late in the week, Jackson stepped in for limited snaps and provided a spark, tallying five carries for 35 yards, including a 29-yard touchdown run that sealed the victory.
“Bryan’s been grinding behind the scenes,” Riley said postgame. “We weren’t planning to play him that much, but the situation called for it, and he delivered.”
MORE: Biggest Winners, Losers in USC Trojans Upset Win Over No. 15 Michigan Wolverines
MORE: What Michigan Coach Sherrone Moore Said After Loss vs. USC
MORE: Lincoln Riley Reacts to Recruit Turnout For USC’s Upset of Michigan
MORE: Why A Walk-On Earned MVP in USC's Upset Win Over Michigan
Walk-On to the Rescue
With both Jordan and Sanders carted off, walk-on running back King Miller became the unexpected hero.
The junior, who entered the game with only 11 carries all season, erupted for over 150 rushing yards against one of the top defenses in the Big Ten.
His explosive runs down the stretch helped USC control the clock and close out the win against Michigan.
Miller’s breakout couldn’t have come at a better time. With scholarship depth depleted, USC is expected to lean on Miller as well as fellow walk-on Cian McKelvey.
What’s Next for USC
The injuries could force Riley to rethink his offensive balance moving forward.
The Trojans have relied heavily on their ground attack this season—averaging over 170 rushing yards per game—but that production may now rest in the hands of walk-ons and a recovering Jackson.
Riley emphasized after the win that the staff is “exploring all options” to maintain stability at the position.
That could include shifting reps to hybrid receiver-backs or utilizing quarterback Jayden Maiava more in designed run situations.
For now, USC will enter week 7 with its running back room nearly unrecognizable from the one that opened the season.
What remains, though, is the same trademark resilience the Trojans showed on Saturday—turning adversity into opportunity behind an unlikely hero in King Miller.