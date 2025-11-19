Trio of USC Walk-Ons Playing a Pivotal Role in Trojans Success
It’s one of the more underrated stories in college football this season. Where would USC be without a trio of redshirt freshman walk-ons in running back King Miller, his twin brother, offensive lineman Kaylon Miller and kicker Ryon Sayeri?
Well, they certainly wouldn’t still be alive for the College Football Playoff in late November as they head into their top 15 clash with Oregon o Saturday, Nov. 22.
Southern Cal has been hit hard by the injury bug and tested the overall depth of the roster.
All three of the aforementioned players were called upon at different points in the season. They have stepped in and not only been serviceable but have performed at a very high level.
The Mailman Always Delivers
USC went out and signed Caden Chittenden, a Freshman All-American from UNLV, during the winter transfer window, to be the team’s new kicker.
However, with Chittenden ruled out of the season opener, the Trojans turned Sayeri, who had not attempted a field goal or kicked off in his career. His only collegiate snap came when he punted the ball once against Texas A&M in the Las Vegas Bowl in 2024.
Sayeri has runaway with the job, handling kicking duties for the entirety of the season and become a real weapon for USC.
The Chaminade (Calif.) product was named a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award, presented annually to the top college football placekicker on Tuesday. Sayeri is 17-of-18 this season, which includes a perfect 6-of-6 on field goals over 40+ yards. His efficiency has kept the Trojans alive in multiple games this season.
MORE: USC Quarterback Jayden Maiava's Heisman Trophy Odds Shift Before Oregon Game
MORE: College Football Winners and Losers After USC and Texas A&M Comebacks
MORE: USC Coach Lincoln Riley Gets Real About Doubters Before Oregon Game
Against Nebraska in week 10, on a cold night where the offensive struggled in the first half, Sayeri’s two field goals, including one from 49 yards kept it at a one-possession game heading into halftime.
Jayden Maiava mounted two touchdowns drives in the second half, while the Trojans defense limited the Cornhuskers to just three points and walked away with a 21-17 win on the road.
"His poise and presence, the confidence the that he has. The confidence that our team has in him is off the charts right now," said USC coach Lincoln Riley after the game. "The guys been incredible for us all year ... he's one of the biggest stories of our team right now."
This past Saturday against Iowa, Sayeri nailed a 40-yard field goal in the rain just before the half and his 28-yard field goal to start the second half to cut into the Hawkeyes lead and make it a 21-13 game.
And once again, USC orchestrated two second half touchdown drives, while keeping the Hawkeyes scoreless to pull off a 26-21 victory in a top-25 showdown at the Coliseum.
Sayeri has been named the Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week twice this season.
"My brother and I always talk about this a lot. The delivery man doesn't celebrate deliveries because it's his job," Sayeri said after the Trojans win over Nebraska. "So, I feel like I gotta go out there make kicks, don't need to celebrate, don't need to do anything because my job here is to make kicks and get kickoffs."
Miller Twins
For King and Kaylon, they dreamed of playing at USC and now they’re living that dream.
The Trojans saw its top two running backs in Waymond Jordan and Eli Sanders go down with injuries against Michigan on Oct. 11.
King stepped in front a national audience and rushed for 158 yards and a touchdown in a 31-13 upset victory over then-No. 15 Michigan. It was a statement win in the Riley era and Miller’s introduction to the college football world.
Against Nebraska, starting guard Alani Noa went down on just the fourth snap of the play and Kaylon stepped into his place. Riley applauded his performance following the win.
King rushed for 129 yards behind his twin brother and the go-ahead touchdown with 10 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter proved to be the final points of the contest. Miller has rushed for 120-plus yards in three of the last five games and established himself as one of the premier running backs in the Big Ten and give the Trojans a well-balanced attack on offense.
"It's gone remarkably well. I don't know that anybody could have predicted that to be completely honest," Riley said. "To lose what we lost and then on top of that, all the reshuffling on the offensive lune that we've had. Normally, that's a death sentence for an offense. So, we've handled it well. We've had some big challenges, we've been able to respond.
Kaylon stepped up again this past weekend when left tackle Elijah Paige went down with an injury in the first half. Tobias Raymond moved from guard to left tackle and Kaylon was inserted in.
“He’s doing a great job,” Raymond said. “He's had great energy. He's coming off the rock and really rolling people around.”
Center Kilian O’Connor had been a walk-on the previous three seasons, before he was put on scholarship in January.
It’s not if, but when the three current USC walk-ons will be placed on scholarship. They have definitely earned it.