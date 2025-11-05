All Trojans

Walk-On King Miller Reveals Why Breakout Year With USC Feels Like A Dream

USC Trojans redshirt freshman King Miller began the season as the team's fourth string running back. But a wave of injuries ahead of him, thrusted Miller into the starting lineup and the Southern California native has run away with the opportunity.

Kendell Hollowell

In this story:

King Miller probably didn’t envision himself becoming the USC Trojans starting running back this year, considering he was the fourth-string tailback heading into the season.

But a wave of injuries to the running back room, thrusted the redshirt freshman walk-on into the starting lineup and Miller has run away with the opportunity. 

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans running back King Miller (30) runs for a touchdown in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

It’s been almost a month since Miller introduced himself to the college football world and it still doesn’t feel real for the Trojans tailback. 

“I wake up and don't even think things are real still,” Miller said. “I just try to wake up and just be where my feet are. I just try to go get recovery, whatever it may be that day and be a normal student athlete every single day.”

Bursting Onto the Scene 

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans running back King Miller (30) runs to the 19-yard line in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Miller exploded onto the scene in front of a national audience in week 7 when he carried the ball 18 times for 158 yards and one touchdown in the Trojans 31-13 upset win over then-No. 15 Michigan. 

His performance earned him Big Ten Freshman Player of the Week, Burlsworth Trophy Walk-On of the Week and Paul Hornung National Player of the Week honors. 

Miller’s breakout performance came as a surprise to no one inside the program. USC coach Lincoln Riley had raved about the Calabasas (Calif.) product in the spring and fall camp. 

And it didn’t take Miller long to prove his coach right. He broke off a touchdown run of 75 yards in week 1 and 40 yards in week 2. So, when they turned to Miller on Oct. 11, there was no concern from the Trojans staff.

“I knew King was a great back. He's continued to prove it game after game,” said USC offensive tackle Elijah Paige. 

Sharing the Moment with Kaylon

Nov 1, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Southern California Trojans running back King Miller (30) scores against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

When starting guard Alani Noa went down with an injury at the beginning of the Trojans second possession or the game this past weekend against Nebraska. And with Micah Banuelos out with an injury, USC turned to Miller’s twin brother, Kaylon.

Kaylon had played in reserve duty earlier this season, but last Saturday was the first time he’s been called upon to play significant snaps. 

“I'm so happy for Kalen and for him to be able to be out there with King, that's so awesome,” Paige said. 

With two starters out, the Trojans still were able to a physical brand of football against Nebraska. King led the with 

“Kaylon Miller came in and played a really good game for us, which was awesome to see him step in there because he's also had to be our number two center while Kilian [O’Connor] has been out. Maybe blocking for his brother gives him a little more inspiration,” USC coach Lincoln Riley said after the game.

Family Motivation 

Sep 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans running back King Miller (30) carries the ball down the field for a touchdown in the second half against the Georgia Southern Eagles at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

King and Kaylon dreamed of playing for Southern Cal. So, when the opportunity arose to join the team as preferred walk-on in 2024, they immediately jumped at the opportunity. 

Now, the twins have played an important role in the USC offense in just their second year on campus. They may not have expected this moment to happen so soon, but it’s something they are cherishing every second of with their family. 

“When I get back to my phone after the game, it's always family giving us praise,” King said. “It's always honestly an honor every time we get to see that. It just keeps us going.”

Published
Kendell Hollowell
KENDELL HOLLOWELL

Kendell Hollowell, a Southern California native has been been covering collegiate athletics since 2020 via radio and digital journalism. His experience includes covering programs such as the USC Trojans, Vanderbilt Commodores and Alabama Crimson Tide. Kendell He also works in TV production for the NFL Network. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kendell was a collegiate athlete on the University of Wyoming and Adams State football team. He is committed to bringing in-depth insight and analysis for USC athletics.

