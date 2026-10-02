Washington vs. USC Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 5

The No. 18 USC Trojans are looking to bounce back from a loss to the Oregon Ducks when they take on the unranked Washington Huskies in Week 5.

Even with Dante Moore going down with a scary injury in Week 4, the Ducks were able to knock off USC, dropping it in the AP Poll and the odds to make the College Football Playoff.

Now, Lincoln Riley’s team faces a must-win matchup at home against a Washington team that lost to Minnesota in Week 4. The Huskies are 3-1 this season, but two of those wins came against Utah State and Eastern Washington.

Oddsmakers have set the Trojans as 9.5-point favorites at home, where they are 3-1 this season. However, USC has covered the spread in just one of five games, and it has looked shaky the last two weeks, nearly losing to Rutgers before dropping a home matchup against Oregon.

Can Jayden Maiava and Co. rebound in a favorable Big Ten clash?

Here’s a look at the odds, a player to watch and my prediction for Saturday’s matchup between these two West Coast squads.

Washington vs. USC Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Washington +9.5 (-105)

USC -9.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Washington: +295

USC: -375

Total

57.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Washington vs. USC How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Oct. 3

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

How to Watch (TV): NBC

Washington record: 3-1

USC record: 4-1

Washington vs. USC Key Player to Watch

Jayden Maiava, Quarterback, USC

Maiava has put together a solid 2026 season, completing 70.1 percent of his passes for 1,499 yards, 14 scores and two picks. He’s also added a pair of rushing touchdowns to his stat line in 2026.

Despite that, Maiava had one of his worst efficiency games in Week 5 against a quality Oregon team, completing just 54.8 percent of his passes and throwing his second pick of the season.

USC ranks fourth in the country net adjusted ERA/Play and seventh in EPA/Pass, but this Washington defense is legit. The Huskies are No. 1 in EPA/Rush and No. 5 in EPA/Play this season.

So, a lot of pressure will be on Maiava to deliver in the passing game in Week 5.

Washington vs. USC Prediction and Pick

I don’t love the Washington offense this season, as it ranks 104th in the country in EPA/Pass and 80th in EPA/Rush, leading to some close games against not-so-great teams.

Despite that, I think the Huskies will be able to score on a USC team that has allowed 26 or more points in four games and 30 or more points in three games this season. The Trojans have a high-flying offense, but they are just 129th in the country in net adjusted EPA/Play on defense.

That makes it tough for this team to cover, and it’s just 1-4 against the spread in five games despite playing a couple of cupcake matchups to open 2026.

The Trojans are going to score, but they may not be as effective on offense against this Huskies defense, which is a top-25 unit in net adjusted EPA/Play. Washington is also elite against the run (No. 1 in EPA/Rush), which could turn the Trojans into a one-dimensional attack.

USC has been dominant throwing the ball in 2026, but I’m not sure it can hold up on the other side of the ball to cover a near double-digit spread.

Pick: Washington +9.5 (-105 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $150 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .