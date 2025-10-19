Why USC Trojans Must Win Out To Make Playoff After Late Collapse At Notre Dame
The then No. 20-ranked USC Trojans went on the road to South Bend, Indiana, to take on their heated rival and national contender, the No. 13-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish. In a crushing 34-24 defeat at the hands of the Irish, the Trojans fall to 5-2 and are now behind the proverbial eight ball for the rest of the regular season.
If the Trojans hope to make the College Football Playoff, they must win the remainder of their regular-season games. With No. 6 Oregon, Nebraska, Iowa, UCLA, and Northwestern remaining, it will be one of the most difficult closing stretches for any team in the nation on paper. The Trojans will have to elevate their consistency level to meet that lofty goal.
The task isn’t impossible for coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojan faithful, but both losses this season have been extremely winnable games, and the team has been marred by the same mistakes and or misfortunes that they have been the entire Lincoln Riley era in big road games. The Trojans are now 0-11 on the road against ranked opponents under Riley.
MORE: USC Coach Lincoln Riley Criticizes 'Stupid Call' that Led to Game-Changing Fumble
MORE: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley 'Sick' After Failed Opportunities in Loss to Notre Dame
MORE: Why Star Wide Receiver Was USC's MVP in Loss vs. Notre Dame
What Riley Said:
"We just flat out did not play good enough tonight against a good team on the road and had some missed opportunities that make you sick," said USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley.
"There's more possible right now than we even think," Riley said. "And with the record we have in the Big Ten right now and as strong as the league is right now, the opportunities we have upcoming, we got no time to hold our heads. We got a good team in there, I know that we have a good team in there."
"That'll be the challenge of this team, is to handle this, to learn from it," Riley said. "We just flat out have to better,"
Again, the Trojans are fully capable of handling their business and winning the remainder of their five games on the schedule. On a night where they played far from their best, in the pouring rain, and against a top team, they had every opportunity to win that ball game. However, that’s precisely the issue.
The Trojans and coach Riley must find ways to win those ball games now. There’s no talent gap anymore. The Trojans aren’t being embarrassed by superior teams. They are finding ways to lose when they have it all in front of them. The rest of the season will be trying, but there’s no more looking to build for next year.
The results have to come and come fast. The 12-team playoff and favorable schedule were an ace in the hole for this team coming into the season; now the Trojans' playoff begins in October. There is no more room for mistakes, and the competition is only getting stiffer.