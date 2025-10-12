Lincoln Riley's USC Trojans Fighting To Reestablish Dominant Culture Of Past
Coach Lincoln Riley earned arguably the biggest win in his tenure as coach of the USC Trojans. On what was a beautiful night at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the Trojans took down the No. 15-ranked Michigan Wolverines 31-13. It was the first time the Trojans had defeated a ranked opponent at home since the 2022 season and just the second time in the Lincoln Riley era.
The Trojans put up 489 yards of offense and showed the best balance between run and pass game as they have in years. On defense, they dominated, allowing just 316 yards and forcing two turnovers. The atmosphere was amazing.
The game began with women’s college basketball National Player of the Year JuJu Watkins leading the team out to the field, and throughout the evening and night, the crowd never let up.
All offseason and preseason, the Trojans talked about redeveloping the culture that once made them a dominant program. Through six games, those talks are beginning to materialize in a concrete manner. The USC Trojans are legitimate contenders in the Big Ten and have a clear path to make the College Football Playoff, and the energy around the team speaks for itself.
What Lincoln Riley Said:
"I just felt like they just were not going to come out here with anything less than a win. You could just feel it with the group. It was one of the best weeks of preparation that we have had since I've been coaching here," said USC coach Lincoln Riley.
"I felt like that if we played our game, that we were going to be able to have some opportunities, and against a group like that, you got to take advantage of it. And I think we did. It was a challenge. It's not like it's easy, but our guys stood up to the challenge and obviously being able to run it on them. Not many people have been able to, and that was a huge step for us," Riley said.
"I thought we really attacked it, dominated the football game on all sides. Was just a really awesome performance, gritty, tough performance. They were not going to come out here with anything less than that. One of the best weeks of preparations that we have had since I've been coaching here," Riley added.
Now the attention shifts to red-hot No. 16-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish, who will host the Trojans in one of the biggest rivalries in college football. Led by coach Marcus Freeman, the Irish would love nothing more than to squash all the momentum the Trojans have and add another victory under their belt for their playoff body of work. Beyond the rivalry, every game is a must-win for the Irish, and they leave no stone unturned.
The Trojans have historically struggled on the road in the Lincoln Riley era. They’ll have the opportunity to continue their resurgence and change perception against a nationally ranked team on a massive stage. As there’s been so much talk of building culture and developing, you would like to see it show up in these moments. USC’s talking the talk and walking the walk so far. It’s starting to feel like old times.